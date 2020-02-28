Imagine you’re trapped in a room that’s quickly filling with water. There’s seemingly no way out, and all you have to work with is a paper clip, a tube of toothpaste and a rubber band. What do you do? Well, if you’re Angus MacGyver, the 1980s secret agent with a knack for using whatever he had to get out of life-threatening situations, you’re good. Since the show’s initial television run from 1985-92 (it was rebooted in 2016), MacGyver has become a verb and nickname for people who are unconventionally resourceful.
Well, Telluride Theatre has teamed up with the original creator of the “MacGyver” TV series, Lee Zlotoff and Up & Down Theatre to bring the infamous problem solver to Telluride in the workshop premiere of “MacGyver the Musical.” Music and lyrics by New York City composer Peter Lurye. Opening night is Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Bob Saunders Memorial Theatre at the Palm, which is also local’s night, with $15 tickets for adults and $10 tickets for students (use the promo code “paperclip” when purchasing tickets online). The show runs through Saturday and then again March 12-15. Tickets are $15 for children under 18 and $25 for adults. The show is recommended for ages 10 and up. A bar and concessions will be available at the show. For more information, visit telluridetheatre.org.
“This is the biggest show that Telluride Theatre has ever done,” said Sasha
Sullivan, artistic director for Telluride Theatre, according to a news release. “We are bringing in theater professionals from all over the country to make an incredible show for our community. Audiences in Telluride will be the first ever to see this show.”
The show is guaranteed to surprise and intrigue, as the role of MacGyver will be cast out of the audience for every performance (a brief pre-show audition from willing volunteers will determine who gets to be MacGyver for the evening.)
“There's a MacGyver in everyone, and everyone can be a MacGyver,” Zlotoff explained. “Which is why we said, ‘Let's turn this whole thing around and see if we can cast the role of MacGyver out of the audience.’ It's about empowering ourselves, because I believe we all have within us the resources to deal with whatever challenges we face, either personally or as a civilization.”
MacGyver was born in 1985 with the pilot for the original TV series. Zlotoff knew he needed to create an action-adventure hero who could be family friendly, witty and creative, someone who could make an impact without the use of a gun, a fast car or superpowers. With those core values in mind, Zlotoff created MacGyver.
With limited resources, MacGyver worked to solve big world problems. “We gave him a Swiss Army knife and maybe some duct tape,” Zlotoff said. “You never quite knew what was going to happen or what he was going to do or how it was all going to turn out. You just knew it would be something unusual; he was going to have to pull something out of thin air to make it work.”
Over the years, MacGyver has become a comic book series, a graphic novel and now a new TV series, but Zlotoff said he strived to recreate the family experience from which MacGyver was originally devised.
“More for my grandchildren and their children, I wanted to try and bring this character back because it's exactly what the civilization needs to see in this century. Namely, how to avoid conflict, how to turn what we have into what we need and, perhaps most importantly, to try and maintain a sense of humor and humility,” Zlotoff said.
Zlotoff explained that portraying MacGyver with a musical element helps to expand the show’s audience and reach.
“Even if a story has to change from country to country, MacGyver could still be global,” Zlotoff said, adding that the music touches back to the 1980s, around the time when MacGyver was first conceived. “Many of the songs are funny, but the show isn’t a spoof. There's a real human, emotional story here.”
Sullivan explained that “MacGyver the Musical” is written like a true American musical.
“The music is scored to the scenes, but there are songs to move along the plot at the right times,” Sullivan said. “The music is iconic and fun. It spans many different genres.”
“The things you loved about MacGyver are going to be in this show,” Zlotoff said. “And if you don't know who MacGyver is, then you should come and find out, but be prepared, because even if you're not MacGyver that doesn't mean you're not going to end up in the show.”
