A third draft of the proposed Mountain Village Comprehensive Plan amendments is available for the public to review during the town’s current, and third, public input period, according to a recent news release. The period officially began Wednesday and will run through Oct. 17.
The Mountain Village Town Council is slated to consider the potential adoption of the comprehensive plan amendments at its Nov. 17 regular council meeting.
The town’s current comprehensive plan was adopted in 2011 and written to be a 30-year roadmap envisioning the future use and needs of the community. In the decade since it was drafted and adopted, Town Council and the community have noted that the plan is overly prescriptive and complicated in certain respects, which has led to the amendment process.
“Comprehensive plans are used in communities to inform a landowner or developer about possible options related to their property that is consistent with the community’s vision regarding uses, density and amenities,” assistant town manager Michelle Haynes explained. “The town’s planning department and council have found that the 2011 plan was overly prescriptive and prohibited development in some cases.”
The town began the amendment process in October 2020 with the intention to amend the 2011 Comprehensive Plan to reflect economic realities to provide future council members, property owners and community members solid, yet flexible, guidance to inform and support the critical decisions they will face in years to come.
Since the amendment process was initially launched to the public in January 2021, the town and MIG, the consultants hired to facilitate the process, have engaged the public for input in multiple ways, including stakeholder interviews, a community survey, an economics forum, an open house that saw some of the highest participation rates MIG has seen and two previous public review periods to gather community input.
The latest draft of the comprehensive plan reflects public comment from the first two public review periods and a revised Meadows Subarea Plan developed that includes input from the Meadows Resident Advisory Board and the associated Meadows Subarea Plan Public Review Period.
During the initial public comment period in 2021, from Oct. 28 to Nov. 18, over 130 comments were submitted addressing several elements of the then-draft, which council members discussed during the Dec. 9, 2021, regular meeting.
The latest draft reflects a reduced emphasis on hot-bed development (reducing the flagship hotel sites and requirements), an added section on housing with a focus on town-owned lands, a bolstered transportation and gondola section, a section on sustainability, and an amended “Public Benefits” section.
“Although the 2011 plan was envisioned as a 30-year road map, it was drafted on the heels of the Great Recession,” Haynes said. “In looking at it through a 2022 lens, the community is striving for better balance and recognizes that transportation, sustainability and housing are all the foundations to support Mountain Village’s economy. We have recognized these key elements in the draft amended plan.”
Officials have continuously stressed the importance of receiving public input and previous feedback has been incorporated throughout the process and is reflected in the current draft.
The current draft can be found on the town’s website townofmountainvillage.com on the “Doing Business” page by clicking the “Long Range Planning” tab and selecting the “2011 Comprehensive Plan Amendment Process” option. All comments may be submitted through the town's onlinecomment form, which is also on the webpage, or emailed to CD@mtnvillage.org.
