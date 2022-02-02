The San Miguel County mask mandate for indoor public spaces will be lifted as of Wednesday, Feb. 9. With a host of encouraging trends related to COVID-19 cases, vaccination and booster rates, improved regional hospital availability, and other documented metrics supporting the policy shift, county public health director Grace Franklin and the Board of County Commissioners sitting as the board of public health, agreed to lift the mask mandate at yesterday’s commissioners meeting. The mandate was set to expire at the end of the month.
Officials have always maintained that if the metrics used to track the pandemic’s impact on the community declined, a shift in policy could lead to lifting the mandate sooner than later. And now it’s sooner.
“Given the current improving COVID conditions it does make sense for us to phase from a mask requirement and switch to those best practices to the education piece to allow people to move forward through this next phase of their response,” Franklin said.
She was quick to emphasize that the pandemic is not over, even as case numbers decline.
“I think it's important because of the national rhetoric right now the pandemic is not over,” Franklin said. “But there is enough confidence about where we're headed and what the disease trend looks like based off of what we know today.”
The omicron variant, which fueled December’s massive spike, appears to be dropping off as precipitously as it spiked. Its decline is supported by a number of figures, including much lower levels of virus detection from samples taken at the Telluride Wastewater Treatment Plant, and accompanying drops in positive case rates in the county. Coupled with the county’s high vaccination rate across most age groups, Franklin and the board were in agreement that phasing from mask mandates to other protection measures such as hand washing, masking in indoor crowded places and limiting social contacts would serve as guidance moving forward. Commissioner Lance Waring, while lending his support to lifting the mask mandate, praised Franklin for her work.
“Grace, I want to commend you for leading us through the last two years and especially this most recent omicron surge out of the blue,” he said. “We have no idea what's coming next, but for right now, I agree with your recommendation for the mask mandate to be lifted for San Miguel County as of February 9. And I thank you for all the hard work that you've put into keeping this county COVID safe as best as possible. I know it hasn't been easy.”
Franklin led the commissioners through the latest local COVID-19 data. Though there still remains high disease prevalence and high case rates, the figures, she said, “have gone down substantially with active local cases.”
The omicron surge — the variant was first detected at the wastewater treatment plant Dec. 20, 2021 — led to 15 percent of county residents becoming infected, she said. Samples have tapered off dramatically as the spike collapses.
Hospitalizations, too, have stabilized, a scenario she called “really encouraging,” though one county resident, hospitalized since December, remains there on a ventilator.
The easing of incidents has allowed the public health department to catch up on demographic data related to the seven-day incidence rate. It revealed that while Telluride’s disease burden has indicated a substantial decline, Norwood is experiencing an uptick in the incidence rate for COVID cases.
The county’s high vaccination rate is another figure that factors into the county’s decision to lift the mask mandate. Children ages 5-11 are now eligible for the vaccine, and in the county, 37 percent have been fully vaccinated. If all the children receiving their first dose get the second, that figure will swell to 55 percent. The state average, Franklin explained, is around 35 percent, while nationally it’s just 30 percent. Percentages in all age groups in the county reveal that more than 70 percent of adults 18 and older are fully vaccinated, with 60 percent boosted, as well. Overall, 84.7 percent of county residents are up to date on vaccines.
“Those are pretty good numbers,” Franklin said. “With more access and creating more education to get a higher booster uptake … we are doing pretty well there.”
According to one slide she displayed, those receiving a full vaccine plus a booster shot are 8.1 times less likely to die than those fully vaccinated but without a booster, and 58.8 times less likely to die of COVID than those unvaccinated.
In other public health news, officials announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration granted full regulatory approval for the second COVID-19 vaccine for individuals 18 years of age and older. The Moderna vaccine was first approved under an emergency use authorization (EUA) in December 2020 and is the second-most widely used COVID vaccine in the United States. It will now be marketed as Spikevax and, for most individuals, involves a two-dose series followed by a booster dose five months later for prevention of COVID-19.
“This is another exciting step in the FDA approval process as we continue to offer access to protective vaccines for our residents,” Franklin said in a news release. “The authorization reaffirms the safety, effectiveness, and quality of the life-saving protection offered by the Moderna vaccine and our trust in vaccines and boosters.”
For complete information on vaccines, testing and current metrics, visit sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
