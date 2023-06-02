COP SHOP
MAY 17
CALL ME, MAYBE: Report made for a lost or stolen cellphone.
MAY 18
DUDE, WHERE’S MY WINDOW: Criminal mischief report made of a broken window to a parked car.
JUST THE TWO OF US: Two-vehicle accident with injuries on the west Spur.
NOT-SO-SILENT DISCO: Noise complaint of loud music. Offending parties were polite and compliant.
MAY 19
BRUH, GET OUTTA HERE: Report of trespassing was determined to be a civil issue.
BARK HEARD ROUND THE WORLD: Animal welfare call about a howling dog in a car. Owner contacted and the dog was freed.
NOT TONIGHT: Disturbance report and the parties separated for the night.
MAY 20
OUCHY: Dog bite report.
MAY 21
RUH ROH: Harassment report of a dispute over a tethered dog.
MAY 22
TELL IT TO THE JUDGE: Harassment report that was determined to be civil at this time.
HAVE YOU SEEN MY JACKET: Theft report of a stolen jacket and keys.
HELP, PLEASE: Assist to SMSO for a harassment report.
GOOD KIDS: Missing child report and child was located at a friend’s house – all 10-4.
IS YOUR PHONE HAUNTED: Open 911 line. Nothing found to be amiss.
MAY 23
WINDOW, AGAIN: Criminal mischief report of a broken window to parked car.
YOUR TURN TO GO CHECK: Agency assist to SMSO for a possible disturbance.
TIME’S UP: Unwanted party (civil in nature) referred to court for eviction proceedings.
WALKING AWAY: Report of wanted subject on foot in town.
MAY 24
ROWDY DRIVER: Report of hit and run causing damage to local restaurant parklet fencing.
GHOSTLY ALARM: Unfounded burglary alarm.
SOFT BEDS FOR HARD HEADS: Report of an unruly customer at a local hotel. Subject was counseled and the issue resolved.
MAY 25
BACK THAT AGENCY UP: Agency assist to out of county LE agency.
WHEELED AWAY: Lost/stolen bike report.
RICKY BOBBY: REDDI report resulted in a sober driver who was distracted while driving.
CAN’T GET STRANDED HERE: Travel letter issued to party who lost their pack with ID inside and needed to board plane.
KEEPIN’ THE PEACE: Report of harassment at two local restaurants.
LEAVE THE GROCER ALONE: Another subject was trespassed from a local grocery store.
MAY 26
PEACE OUT A-TOWN DOWN: A transient setting up camp near the river was removed and sent on his way.
STAY CALM AND REPORT ON: Harassment report.
YOU AGAIN: Unruly party was trespassed from a local business.
IN PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS: Report of a dog chasing elk on the valley floor.
A HIKE TO NEVER REMEMBER: Assist to EMS for a heavily intoxicated person passed out on the river trail.
YIKES: Dog bite report.
SEE YA LATER, SLATER: Juvenile party broken up, kids scattered, alcohol dumped and parents contacted.
GIVE PEACE A CHANCE: Agency assist to MVPD for a disturbance.
ONCE AGAIN: There was a false fire alarm.
IT MUST BE ROASTING IN THERE: Assist to TFD for a small garage fire.
MAY 27
SAFETY FIRST: Agency assist to SMSO for a suspected DUI.
AIM LOW: Assist to TFD for a fire alarm triggered by the use of a fire extinguisher.
MAY 28
RIGHTFULLY SO: Lost property was returned to its owner.
RESPECT FOR PETS: Animal welfare report. Owner contacted and all 10-4.
LOUDER THAN BEARS: Report of loud party near park waterfall. Partiers packed it up for the night.
WHAT, NO WINGSUITS: Subjects who missed the gondola closing were referred to a local taxi service.
MAY 29
NOT YOUR GASSY UNCLE: Assist to TFD for a gas leak.
STAYING SAFE: Welfare check.
GET SOME REST: Disturbance report and parties separated for the night.
MAY 30
WHEN THINGS GET PUBLICAL: Arrest of subject for disorderly, public indecency and possession of drug paraphernalia.
MAY 31
STAY SAFE OUT THERE, YA’LL: Accident on W. Colorado resulting in damage to several parked cars, trees and buildings.
JUNE 1
BIG BROTHER WILL FIND YOU, MMK: Hit and run accident with minor damage. Vehicle on the run was located and citation issued.
WHY SO NESH: Cold hit and run accident report.
STEREOVISION CHAOS: Multiple reports of prank spoofing calls issuing from a Sheriff’s Department phone number.
CRINGE BRO: Subject creating a disturbance to be trespassed from local business if he chooses to return.
