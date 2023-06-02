COP SHOP 

 

MAY 17 

CALL ME, MAYBE: Report made for a lost or stolen cellphone. 

 

MAY 18 

DUDE, WHERE’S MY WINDOW: Criminal mischief report made of a broken window to a parked car. 

JUST THE TWO OF US: Two-vehicle accident with injuries on the west Spur. 

NOT-SO-SILENT DISCO: Noise complaint of loud music. Offending parties were polite and compliant. 

 

MAY 19 

BRUH, GET OUTTA HERE: Report of trespassing was determined to be a civil issue. 

BARK HEARD ROUND THE WORLD: Animal welfare call about a howling dog in a car. Owner contacted and the dog was freed. 

NOT TONIGHT: Disturbance report and the parties separated for the night. 

 

MAY 20 

OUCHY: Dog bite report. 

 

MAY 21 

RUH ROH: Harassment report of a dispute over a tethered dog. 

 

MAY 22 

TELL IT TO THE JUDGE: Harassment report that was determined to be civil at this time. 

HAVE YOU SEEN MY JACKET: Theft report of a stolen jacket and keys. 

HELP, PLEASE: Assist to SMSO for a harassment report. 

GOOD KIDS: Missing child report and child was located at a friend’s house – all 10-4. 

IS YOUR PHONE HAUNTED: Open 911 line. Nothing found to be amiss. 

 

MAY 23 

WINDOW, AGAIN: Criminal mischief report of a broken window to parked car. 

YOUR TURN TO GO CHECK: Agency assist to SMSO for a possible disturbance. 

TIME’S UP: Unwanted party (civil in nature) referred to court for eviction proceedings. 

WALKING AWAY: Report of wanted subject on foot in town. 

 

MAY 24 

ROWDY DRIVER: Report of hit and run causing damage to local restaurant parklet fencing. 

GHOSTLY ALARM: Unfounded burglary alarm. 

SOFT BEDS FOR HARD HEADS: Report of an unruly customer at a local hotel. Subject was counseled and the issue resolved. 

 

MAY 25 

BACK THAT AGENCY UP: Agency assist to out of county LE agency. 

WHEELED AWAY: Lost/stolen bike report. 

RICKY BOBBY: REDDI report resulted in a sober driver who was distracted while driving.   

CAN’T GET STRANDED HERE: Travel letter issued to party who lost their pack with ID inside and needed to board plane. 

KEEPIN’ THE PEACE: Report of harassment at two local restaurants. 

LEAVE THE GROCER ALONE: Another subject was trespassed from a local grocery store. 

 

MAY 26 

PEACE OUT A-TOWN DOWN: A transient setting up camp near the river was removed and sent on his way. 

STAY CALM AND REPORT ON: Harassment report. 

YOU AGAIN: Unruly party was trespassed from a local business. 

IN PURSUIT OF HAPPINESS: Report of a dog chasing elk on the valley floor. 

A HIKE TO NEVER REMEMBER: Assist to EMS for a heavily intoxicated person passed out on the river trail. 

YIKES: Dog bite report. 

SEE YA LATER, SLATER: Juvenile party broken up, kids scattered, alcohol dumped and parents contacted. 

GIVE PEACE A CHANCE: Agency assist to MVPD for a disturbance. 

ONCE AGAIN: There was a false fire alarm. 

IT MUST BE ROASTING IN THERE: Assist to TFD for a small garage fire. 

 

MAY 27 

SAFETY FIRST: Agency assist to SMSO for a suspected DUI. 

AIM LOW: Assist to TFD for a fire alarm triggered by the use of a fire extinguisher. 

 

MAY 28 

RIGHTFULLY SO: Lost property was returned to its owner. 

RESPECT FOR PETS: Animal welfare report. Owner contacted and all 10-4. 

LOUDER THAN BEARS: Report of loud party near park waterfall. Partiers packed it up for the night. 

WHAT, NO WINGSUITS: Subjects who missed the gondola closing were referred to a local taxi service. 

 

MAY 29 

NOT YOUR GASSY UNCLE: Assist to TFD for a gas leak. 

STAYING SAFE: Welfare check. 

GET SOME REST: Disturbance report and parties separated for the night. 

 

MAY 30 

WHEN THINGS GET PUBLICAL: Arrest of subject for disorderly, public indecency and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

 

MAY 31 

STAY SAFE OUT THERE, YA’LL: Accident on W. Colorado resulting in damage to several parked cars, trees and buildings. 

 

JUNE 1 

BIG BROTHER WILL FIND YOU, MMK: Hit and run accident with minor damage. Vehicle on the run was located and citation issued. 

WHY SO NESH: Cold hit and run accident report. 

STEREOVISION CHAOS: Multiple reports of prank spoofing calls issuing from a Sheriff’s Department phone number.  

CRINGE BRO: Subject creating a disturbance to be trespassed from local business if he chooses to return. 

 

 

 