The Wilkinson Public Library celebrated Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, on Monday. Children were invited to sip on chocolate atole (Mexican hot chocolate), eat pan de muertos (bread of the dead), and watch the movie “Coco,” which is about the holiday. Día de los Muertos is a celebration of life and death that annually takes place on Nov. 1-2. Originating in Mexico, the holiday is now celebrated across Latin America. Claudia García, the library’s Latinx outreach specialist, and Jeanne Stewart, the youth programs specialist, and members of Tri-County Health Network organized the event.
“It’s nice to bring all the cultures that we have in our community and embrace them and show them to others within our community. … This is a tradition, and 30 percent of our population is Spanish speaking and might have celebrated Día de los Muertos. Any library events that highlight culture, equity and inclusion are great, especially starting at a young age,” García said.
The event screened “Coco,” a 2017 animated film that follows a 12-year-old boy from Santa Cecilia, Mexico, as he accidentally ventures into the Land of the Dead. The movie was monumental in helping young kids in the U.S who might not have been exposed to the holiday better understand Día de los Muertos. At the library, “Coco” was shown in Spanish, without any English subtitles. This was a conscious decision made by the organizers, García explained.
“We showed the movie in Spanish since many of the kids in attendance are in the dual-immersion program in the schools. I have a feeling that even if they're not learning Spanish and you're watching a movie, you get the gist of what's happening. We targeted it more to towards Spanish because it is a Spanish (language) holiday,” García said.
On the stairs leading up to the library’s second floor, Garcia set up a public “ofrenda,” a traditional offering place, or alter, typically placed in a home during Día de los Muertos. They are set up to remember ancestors and family members who have passed. Sugar skulls and pan de los muertos (bread of the dead) are set out as gifts, along with pictures of the deceased.
In addition to the movie, children colored skulls, which represented the sugar skulls placed on the ofrenda, and ate pan de los muertos, a sweet bread traditionally baked only for the holiday. Tri-County Health Network provided the food.
María Albañil-Rangel, Tri-County’s immigrant advocacy coordinator, holds a special place in her heart for the holiday. The daughter of Mexican parents who came to the United States, Día de los Muertos was a way for her family to connect with their heritage and keep alive the memory of those they left behind while in a new country.
“It was a very normal thing for my mom to wake up early and start baking pan de muertos. It was something that she passed down to me, and I hope to be able to pass on to my future generations, as well as doing elements like the ofrenda,” Albañil-Rangel said.
García, who is also Mexican, has fond memories of putting the ofrenda up in her childhood home with her family. She was excited to share the traditions and meaning behind the holiday with kids unfamiliar with Día de los Muertos.
“It allows kids to ask questions. I think a lot of the kids haven't lost someone close to them,” García said.
A few young children in attendance were candid about their lack of familiarity with death. One raised their hand and loudly stated, “I don’t know. … I’ve never lost anyone.” Another hand followed suit, and the child listed off the dogs, cats, frogs and goldfish they had lost during their lifetime. García explained even pictures of pets could be placed on the ofrenda.
Over 50 kids were in attendance. The Telluride School District held conferences on Monday, so most kids had the day off. After coming into town for the parent-teacher conferences, local Skye Rubadeau brought her two youngest kids to the event. Her family has celebrated Día de los Muertos in the past.
“You remember those people that have passed and to give a little offering and to just expand our cultural awareness. It’s nice to have an additional cultural influence on their upbringing. Especially in our tiny little mountain town, we are pretty lucky there are people who are willing to share (their culture) with us,” Rubadeau said.
The children ate the bread and showed off their colorful skull pictures. When the time came to watch “Coco,” all the kids rejoiced and dove toward the rugs laid out on the floor.
“It’s beautiful to be able to elevate and to celebrate these elements of the diversity that we have in our own community and to see that the children find a way to connect to it as well, even if it's not their direct heritage,” Albañil-Rangel said.
The event was extremely special and important for Hispanic kids in the community. García spoke from personal experience growing up as a Hispanic kid in the United States.
“It allows for parents to have these conversations with the kids about their culture and where they come from. Having that conversation with kids so they can embrace their culture instead of having this idea of assimilation and shame around their culture is so important,” said García. “Bringing the celebration into the community and showing both sides is a way of looking at it like we all celebrate, and we all recognize different cultures, so let's celebrate one together.”
