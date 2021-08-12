More people are wearing masks on the gondola, which is good news, as compliance with the current federal mandate requiring face coverings on public transportation has been poor, if not frustrating, up until recently.
“We started out it was pretty dismal compliance with the FTA (Federal Transit Administration) rules of masking up on public transportation, but over the past month, we’ve embarked on a public education campaign. We’ve developed and installed new signage with some more forceful language on it,” Mountain Village Transportation Director Jim Loebe said during a virtual intergovernmental meeting Monday. “The rise of the Delta variant has been getting people’s attention. We are noticing a marked increase in compliance with this right now.”
Mountain Village owns and oversees the operations of the gondola system. During the July 15 Mountain Village Town Council meeting, officials decided to double down on efforts to educate the public, instead of opting for more severe enforcement, including denying people the opportunity to ride if they didn’t wear a mask.
Loebe explained the town has ordered 150,000 more masks over the past six weeks, and they continue to be available for free at every gondola station.
Telluride Mayor DeLanie Young shared an anecdote about a person who was being difficult when a gondola employee explained a face covering was required to ride.
“I know from personal experience how frustrating it was to see some of the employees of the gondola being treated really poorly,” she said.
Gondola employees are not trained in de-escalation techniques, nor should they have to be, Loebe said, as they have enough to worry about aside from enforcing the federal mandate. Plans to hire more staff in order to educate people who are waiting in gondola lines haven’t come to fruition as the town is experiencing the some hiring challenges, an issue shared by seemingly everyone else in the area.
“Thank you for recognizing that, (Mayor Young),” Loebe said. “We realize we’re putting our people in an impossible situation. We’re running15,000 passenger trips a day on the gondola on average, weekdays and weekends. It’s just been insanely busy. They have 27 seconds to interact with everybody who comes through that door. They do their best to encourage everyone to wear a mask, but we don’t want to put them in an enforcement situation because it can escalate quickly, and they’re not trained in de-escalation; they’re trained in boarding people and equipment safety on the gondola.
“We try to find employees to work the lines, and I think everybody on this call understands, finding employees right now is next to impossible. We’re running at razor thin margins having enough operators to run the machine, let alone people to work the lines. We’re just not getting applications.”
The Mountain Village Police Department has increased patrols at the gondola stations in the Village Core, which was part of the plan discussed at the July meeting.
“There are some issues with the gondola. People are complaining about mask enforcement, and it’s become a daily issue for staff and the mayor, and a daily issue for the county having to field questions about the gondola. We’re trying to do the best we can to address the issue,” town attorney Paul Wisor told officials at the time.
Loebe commended the staff’s work on the new signage, as well as the public communications campaign, over the past month.
“I think the signage is working better. I think the word is out,” he said. “People are getting it, but not everybody, unfortunately. It seems to be kind of a national trend.”
Mountain Village Mayor Pro Tem Dan Caton added that masks must still be worn during the entire gondola ride, and local officials should continue to be a good example for others by adhering to the federal mandate.
“We are the people who are supposed to be setting a standard for the rest of the community,” he said.
Young agreed and explained she’s had people question her about why she’s wearing a mask after leaving a gondola station.
“I’ve had people on the gondola ask me why I’m leaving it on for the entire ride, and I tell them it’s federal law,” she said.
Masks also must be worn during the Town of Telluride’s Galloping Goose routes and on San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation buses.
“We’ve seen much more compliance down in town with people getting off the gondola and getting on our public transportation, where they’re willing to keep the mask when they get on the bus,” Telluride Town Manager Ross Herzog said, adding officials must keep up the communication about wearing face coverings on regional public transportation, whether it’s buses or the gondola.
