With the Town of Norwood approval last week the final plat for the Pinion Park affordable housing project, plans for the 24 deed-restricted units are right on track.
David Bruce, who oversees the Telluride Foundation’s Rural Homes program, provided an update to regional officials during Monday’s virtual intergovernmental meeting hosted by the Town of Telluride.
The foundation’s first affordable housing project, thanks to a land donation from San Miguel County, Pinion Park aims to use modular construction in an effort to lower overall project costs, particularly since the price of materials has recently risen, Bruce explained.
“Basically, what we’ve been trying to do is think about this challenge of how to build relatively small scale for-sale workforce housing units. Essentially what we’ve been trying to do is test a pilot of how to create a replicable way of producing workforce housing in small communities,” he said. “We’ve got plenty of people in the area who have great salaries, but home prices have skyrocketed for all the reasons that you know well. … There’s a lot of variables, so what we’re trying to do is attack the cost by putting together a series of strategies.”
Low-cost construction loans, as well as working with Buena Vista development company Fading West, will lower the project’s cost.
“We’re trying to build at about $175 a square foot, which I think is vastly less than what a lot of construction projects in the area go for,” he said, adding Fading West’s modular process means “everything is layered on top of each other, which really expedites the construction time.”
If all goes well, the sites can be prepared within three months and the houses can be placed onsite in up to 10 additional days.
“We’re trying to set all these homes in Norwood within seven to 10 days. We’re going to store them on an adjacent property and then work with Proset Construction (a Montrose contractor) to actually load these on to foundations,” Bruce said.
The project website, pinionparknorwood.co, was previously launched. As of Monday’s meeting, 55 people expressed interest in purchasing a Pinion Park home, including 12 who live and work in Norwood. Everyone from police officers to Realtors have shown interest in buying one of the homes, Bruce explained.
“Exactly the people who are struggling to find stable housing in this area expressed interest,” he said.
Of the 55 respondents, nearly 87 percent are currently renting.
Elaine Demas, the foundation’s vice president of initiatives, explained Norwood residents interested in buying a Pinion Park home will be given priority.
“I’m hopeful that every person who lives and works in Norwood now who wants a Pinion Park home will get one, before it goes to, what we’re calling round two, where we cast the net a little wider once everyone in the community has been served,” she said.
She also thanked the county for the land donation, which is crucial to the success of such projects.
“One of the secret ingredients to the recipe is obtaining free land, and in the case of Norwood, San Miguel County donated the land to the project. We’re extremely grateful to the county for doing that,” she said.
San Miguel County Commissioner Kris Holstrom added she was glad to see the Town of Norwood’s processes, including the consideration of public input, worked well leading up to last week’s plat approval.
For more information on the Pinion Park project, including how to qualify and other resources related to buying a home, visit pinionparknorwood.co.
Rural Homes has similar projects underway in Ridgway and Ouray, again thanks to land donations. The foundation’s current three affordable-housing ventures will result in the construction of over 100 houses within the next several years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.