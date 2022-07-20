COVID’s tenacity is unquestioned, its presence unrelenting, and its ongoing cases are under-reported. Chalk it up to home testing or COVID fatigue, but for public health officials, it still commands attention on national, state and local levels. Throw an increase of parechovirus — which is most commonly found in infant populations — and the specter of monkeypox into the mix, and the San Miguel County Board of Commissioners (BOCC) were treated to an array of virus updates Wednesday from county public health director Grace Franklin. Fortunately, none of the viruses is currently presenting much in the way of overwhelming cases as did the COVID pandemic at its height.
Parechovirus is nothing new in public health circles.
“It's common in neonates and infants and can cause fevers, fussiness, but the concern is sepsis, or neurological problems,” Franklin explained. “And it's a virus that typically spreads in the summer and fall. But we've seen a shift in the United States as well as Colorado with increased cases that really started this spring and continued to be in higher numbers than typically seen in the state of Colorado.”
Franklin characterized 23 cases reported from children’s hospitals around the state as “alarming, but not concerning yet.” Early detection in infants, she said, is key, with treatment consisting of fluids and medication to stave off sepsis.
Dr. Jeffrey Kocher, a member of the county’s public health advisory board, concurred that the virus, which is especially concerning for infants less than one month old, was nothing new for those in pediatric health work.
“(I know) we're all in a heightened state of alert about new diseases after the experience of the last two-and-a-half years,” Kocher said. “I just like to reassure everybody that parechovirus, although it's probably the first time most people are hearing about it, is nothing new. It's always been around. What's changed is our ability to diagnose it quickly and accurately. And it's really unclear whether there's more of this disease occurring or whether we're just better able to diagnose it. The other important thing is that almost all of us had this when we were children. Just about everybody had it. Its greatest risk is in the very young, so infants up to six months, but most of the severe disease really occurs in infants that are a month old or less so nobody should be overly concerned about it. Our public health department will keep an eye on it.”
Two cases of monkeypox were recently reported by the county public health department. That virus, which was first detected in Colorado in May, occurred in two individuals from the same household who went to the Telluride Regional Medical Center, where they were diagnosed. The two non-residents have since returned home and are recovering.
“Given our recent COVID response and collaboration with public health, we continue to be prepared to respond to any communicable diseases that may arise,” said San Miguel County Chief Medical Officer Dr. Sharon Grundy on behalf of Telluride Regional Medical Center. “The patients were seen safely and quickly without presenting risk to others during their visit.”
According to Wednesday’s news release from the county, monkeypox can spread from person to person when someone who has monkeypox has close contact, often skin-to-skin, with someone else. Close contact can mean physical contact with a sick person’s sores, bumps or lesions, including during sex, or contact with respiratory secretions. Monkeypox can also spread through touching objects, fabrics and surfaces that have been used by someone who is sick. Symptoms usually start within three weeks of exposure to the virus. Recent data, the news release continued, suggests that people who have recently traveled to a country where monkeypox has been reported and men who have sex with other men are at heightened risk. Franklin offered pointers on prevention including avoiding large, close contact events and refraining from having sex with multiple partners when feeling ill.
“Prevention-wise there's a couple different key pieces to this,” she said. “The largest populations that we've seen be impacted by this is typically people with multiple sex partners, men who have sex with men, or people experiencing homelessness. Some big areas where there could be large exposures are large events, particularly where there's close contact like dancing.”
The predominant area of monkeypox outbreak is in Denver, Franklin said, where all the patients were adult males, including one homeless individual.
“Treatable and containable,” Franklin said, the virus’s symptoms are flu-like symptoms that include fever, headaches, muscle aches and exhaustion, in addition to a rash that goes through several stages, can be pimple-like in appearance and can occur both outside and inside the body.
COVID remains present though Franklin reported some encouraging plateaus and/or declines in the numeric indicators public health officials use to track the virus. However, levels at the Telluride Wastewater Treatment plant indicate its persistent presence, with a prevalence of the omicron subvariants BA 2.12.1 and BA 4. Those subvariants are highly transmissible and adept at eluding defenses such as vaccines or prior infections. Higher disease presence indicted at the treatment plant, Franklin said, indicated a positivity rate that is “off the charts,” but with the advent and popularity of at-home test kits, a large number of positive tests have been going unreported. She added that the county’s COVID website has been updated to make for a more intuitive, user-friendly way of reporting one’s test results.
“I know our incidence rate is high in part because people aren't reporting the likely negative tests,” BOCC chair Kris Holstrom said. “Is that data really just something that we don't need to track anymore, or should people be reporting negative tests?”
Franklin did not think that would be realistic to expect people to report negative test results.
“I don't think it's realistic to ask individuals to report those negative tests,” she replied. “And really from a systems level, it's that shift of how do we look at the data and make better decisions from it? I think wastewater, as we've seen over the last couple of years now, has really been a good detection because it does hit that population level disease but yeah, it's the reality and we’ve got to learn to shift.”
Holstrom wrapped the presentation by noting, “It just continues to be an interesting little pandemic.”
For current metrics, testing and vaccination information, or to report a positive COVID test, visit sanmiguelcountyco.gov.
