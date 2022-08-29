EcoAction Partners will host their Green Business RoundTable Event on Aug. 30 in Telluride at the Wilkinson Public Library Lower Terrace at noon and once again on Aug. 31 in Ridgway Aug. 31 at 8:30 a.m. at the pavilion in Hartwell Park.
The event is $10 for non-members and free for businesses already a part of the Green Business Program (GBP). The GBP is a membership program from EcoAction that helps local businesses reduce their carbon emissions and implement sustainable practices. Approximately 14 businesses in San Miguel and Ouray County are members of the GBP.
Karissa Mielke, the Green Business coordinator for Eco Action, explained the events encourage discussion amongst GBP members, prospective members, and EcoAction organizers.
"We are providing this event as an educational event for other businesses who might be interested or maybe have not heard about the program. We want them to come and learn more about the program. Hopefully, the people that are members can nudge them in the right direction. We are providing some food and drinks and sharing out resources that we have with businesses on how we can save them energy and how we can save them money," said Mielke.
EcoAction started the GBP over a decade ago, and any type of business in the area can join. Members include restaurants like La Cocina, construction companies like Oldmixon, and retail businesses such as Jagged Edge.
Jagged Edge has been a long-term member of the program and has attended past roundtables. The outdoor store actually brought up the question of what they should do with all their plastic film at a previous roundtable event. Jagged Edge collected a lot of plastic from packed items and inventory and wondered if there was a way they could recycle the unused plastic.
From that event and discussion, EcoAction Partners created their plastic film program. They now collect plastic film and waste from businesses and transfer it to Montrose. The plastic is then repurposed and upcycled into outdoor Trex decking materials.
Executive Director of EcoAction, Emma Gerona, explained they had to put the GBP and roundtable events on standby during COVID. However, during that period, they shifted the program to accommodate the unique, sustainable challenges businesses faced during the pandemic, especially restaurants. Due to COVID, restaurants saw an increase with regards to single-use waste as a result of most people ordering takeout.
"We wanted to make sure that the focus was of the program and the benefits of the program reflected the new reality of what businesses are facing and what we can provide," Gerona said.
Composting has been challenging for EcoAction partners because the closest compost facility is in Delta. In the future, Gerona would like to see regional garbage collection services offer compost options.
Outside of restaurants and retail spaces, the GBP works with real estate and corporate offices to help reduce their carbon footprint. They could do something as simple as changing to eco-friendly lightbulbs in their building.
"Commercial buildings as a whole are about 20 percent of our emissions in the region, and we're trying to address that," said Gerona.
Over the past decade, consumers have become more aware of their impact on the environment and where their money goes pertaining to sustainability, and as a result, so have businesses.
According to Gerona, you don't have to be a business owner to attend the roundtable, as she views Aug. 30 and 31 as more of an "educational event" open to the public.
On Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. EcoAction Partners will also host a Harvest Dinner Fundraiser at the Village Table in Mountain Village. Tickets are $75 a person or $100 with a wine pairing. All proceeds will benefit EcoAction regional programming, including the Green Business Program.
To register for the roundtable events, sign up for the GBP or the Sept. 8 fundraiser, visit ecoactionpartners.org.
