Anissa Laverne Larson, 53, of Tucson, Arizona, died Thursday morning due to a fall while traversing the Via Ferrata, according to a news release from San Miguel County Coroner Emil Sante.
San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office, Telluride Fire Protection District, and search and rescue personnel responded Thursday to a “report of a woman who had fallen a substantial distance and was apparently not moving,” according to a Sheriff’s Office social media post. When officials arrived, it was “determined the woman suffered fatal injuries.”
“This is a tragic accident and unimaginable loss for this woman’s family. On behalf of the Sheriff’s Office, we offer our sincere condolences,” Sheriff Bill Masters said. “The Via Ferrata is a hazardous climbing route that attracts more and more people each year. This incident is a horrible reminder of the dangers inherent to this climb.”
Sante explained that Larson and a friend “were having an amazing day, both commenting on how perfect their vacation was” before the incident.
Larson is survived by her mother Cheryl; brothers Earl, Carlton, Steve and Jay; sisters Carla and Lori; three sons Cameron, Keenan and Kyle; and husband Tad.
Cause and manner of death are under investigation. Crippin Funeral Home will be attending to the transfers.
Masters thanked responders, as Thursday’s incident was the second rescue mission for a fallen outdoors enthusiast in as many days. On Wednesday, a 72-year-old man fell approximately 500 to 1,000 feet while hiking Wilson Peak. He was spotted by other hikers and flown by medical helicopter to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction. He was “considered lucky to have been spotted” by the group of hikers, according to a Sheriff’s Office post Wednesday.
“In the last two days, we've had two demanding missions, both physically and emotionally, and I am genuinely appreciative of each and every one of these men and women,” Masters said.
