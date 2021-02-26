In a signal that San Miguel County’s key metrics such as COVID-19 positivity rates are declining satisfactorily, the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment approved the county’s application to move from Level Orange to Level Yellow as of Monday, March 1. Level Yellow will be in effect for the entire county, which had been bifurcated under Level Orange for the West End and Level Orange Extreme for the more populated east end of the county.
Additionally, County Public Health Director Grace Franklin removed the Extreme status from the current Level Orange Extreme for the east end of the county, allowing the cap on lodging to go from 50 percent to 60 percent for the weekend. The move will also allow restaurants to serve until 10 p.m., rather than ending service at 9 p.m. The change is effective as of today (Friday).
County Manager Mike Bordogna confirmed the change in status late Thursday night.
This reported will be updated later today.
