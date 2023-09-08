Three Telluride School District R-1 Board of Education (BOE) director positions, each carrying a four-year term, will be voted on in the upcoming Nov. 7 election. Nomination petitions requiring 25 valid signatures were due by noon on Aug. 31.
Five candidates are now vying for election to the board of education: incumbents Cheryl Miller and Ryan Robinson, plus Alexis Hodel, David Lavender and Quentin Strand.
Current BOE President Cheryl Miller, who’s served as a BOE director on and off since 2010 helping to hire the past three superintendents, will run for re-election. Having moved to Telluride in 1987, all three of her children were “long haulers,” graduating from Telluride High School (THS), and her three grandchildren are current students in the Telluride School District (TSD).
If elected to a final term, Miller wants to see initiatives through including establishing policy governance, implementing research-based math curricula, increasing workforce housing, solidifying the new Miner School program and maintaining facilities.
Miller pointed to THS college prep programming and AP class offerings as areas of district excellence, but said it’s critical that the district meet the needs of all students ― “not just enough students” ― identifying multi-tiered supports and AVID programming as means to that end.
It’s her “depth of experience,” Miller said, that sets her apart including her work with the Colorado Association of School Boards, with state legislators on school issues and her participation with UnBOCES, the Uncompahgre Board of Cooperative Educational Services that supports special education.
Unanimously appointed by the BOE to fill a vacated seat last fall, current BOE director Ryan Robinson will also run as an incumbent.
With three children enrolled in the district, he hopes to “give back to Telluride and continue making a positive impact.”
“I don’t have any agenda,” Robinson said. “I just want to work collaboratively to attract, retain and grow a great team ― especially teachers ― and to continue to improve pay for our teachers.”
Regarding opportunities for district improvement, Robinson pointed to recent student testing data indicating math scores that “significantly trail district language arts scores” and “an achievement gap among district Latinx students.”
Having run a data center business and as a current investor in and mentor to rising entrepreneurs, Robinson’s professional background centers around “identifying and building exceptionally run organizations.”
Having retired last spring after nearly 20 years as an English teacher at THS, David Lavender remains “deeply invested” in the district and hopes to maintain his “longstanding support of staff and students” by serving as an “active and engaged” member of the BOE.
With the region’s high cost of living and low availability of housing, he includes recruiting and retaining teachers as a longterm priority for the district.
“I’m personally interested in the constant evolution of technologies such as ChatGPT and their impact on the classroom,” Lavender added, having identified various strategies for incorporating technology across the district.
With deep family roots in Telluride, Lavender joked, “My family moved here in the 80s ― the 1880s! I’d like to think that this legacy, along with my tenure as a teacher, sets me apart as a candidate.”
With two children and experience teaching in the TSD, Quentin Strand has lived primarily in Telluride for the last 23 years and believes the district needs “a voice on the board willing to challenge the status quo and raise district standards to new heights.”
“It’s time for a culture shift at TSD, requiring fresh faces on the board and immediate changes in administration,” Strand said. “Improvement in the district starts with the election of board members who have the experience to understand what quality education looks like from inside the classroom.”
Two years ago, Strand said he filed multiple complaints with the district and with the Office of Civil Rights on behalf of his and other district children “whose learning needs were not being honored,” yielding “an investigation of district practices.”
Pointing to “more than 10 open positions in the district,” Strand also supports the district goal for improving teacher retention and development and for student achievement.
Originally moving to Telluride in 2007, Alexis Hodel returned to town six years ago, has two children enrolled in the district and looks forward to an “opportunity to give back to our community.”
She too identifies with the need for attracting and retaining high quality teachers and staff as longterm goals. In the short-term, she prioritizes “allocating staff and financial resources as student population fluctuates.”
Hodel believes the district excels at “focusing on the ‘whole student,’” adding that the district can improve by increasing professional development.
“I have a masters in accounting and am a CPA,” Hodel said. “Before moving back to Telluride in 2017, I ran the King County (Washington State) audit and worked on the Seattle School District audit. I have a solid understanding of the intricacies of governmental accounting including experience auditing federal grants.”
Not vying for re-election is Dylan Brooks, who is term-limited as he finishes his sixth and final year as a BOE director having served as treasurer for the past four years.
New voter registration for residents can be completed online at www.GoVoteColorado.com, or in-person with the San Miguel County Clerk/Recorder, 305 W. Colorado Ave. in Telluride, or at any State of Colorado driver’s license agency.
After the three new board directors are elected and sworn-in, the BOE will vote in officers at a special meeting in December.
