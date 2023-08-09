County-wide deed restriction compliance checks underway

Editor’s note: This is the first story of a two-part series on local property deed restrictions. The second story will run in tomorrow’s edition of the Daily Planet.
The goal of local housing authorities is to preserve affordable housing for residents and their families who make a living primarily from their employment within the Telluride R-1 School District and who can demonstrate income, ownership and asset qualifications. A biannual deed restriction (DR) compliance check, conducted by the San Miguel Regional Housing Authority (SMRHA), began June 21 and runs through August 25.
Homeowners in San Bernardo and Aldasoro received compliance requests in June; Lawson Hill, Two Rivers and Ilium in July; and Pinion Park in Norwood on August 4.
Residents have 21 days to return completed forms to SMRHA online, in person, or by email or mail.
Ideally, SMRHA runs compliance checks every two years, but due to staff turnover in recent years, comprehensive checks have been less consistent. As the SMRHA manager for over a year, this will be the first set of DR compliance checks for Courtney McEleney.
New this year is an option to fill out DR forms online.
“It’ll be a more streamlined process for owners,” McEleney said. “It’s very user friendly and takes less than 30 minutes to fill out.”
Compliance varies per DR, which themselves vary within San Miguel County (SMC), the Town of Telluride (TOT) and Mountain Village (MV). A goal at SMRHA this year is to update the DR database.
“Some people feel this process is invasive and that we’re asking for a lot, but compliance is the way we ensure the program is working as intended,” McEleney said.
She estimates that typically about 10 DR owners will be out of compliance in the county.
“Most people recognize that this is their DR, and depending on what the violation is, there’s lots of ways for us to work with them,” she said. “Part of our job is educating owners about their DRs.”
McEleney says SMRHA wants to work on individual circumstances to help bring people back into compliance and keep people in their homes whenever possible.
In SMC a DR property must be the primary residence eight out of 12 months. McEleney said sometimes people leave their property for an entire winter season without asking for a leave of absence.
“The intention of the program is to have homes owner-occupied and not have someone apply to leave every year,” she explained. “If that does happen, it’s a red flag, and I would move that decision to the SMC Board of County Commissioners who serve as the SMRHA to field exceptions or to the TOT house subcommittee who are big on offering everyone equal opportunity as opposed to accessing exceptions.”
In MV, where 74% of fulltime community members live in DR housing, town council members have served as the Mountain Village Housing Authority since 2000, handling exceptions and guidelines around DR’s which are comparatively simple and easy to administer.
When DR property owners are gone, SMRHA wants people renting those vacant rooms. In SMC and TOT, DR property owners must disclose renters, and those renters must re-qualify to live in DR housing every year. In MV tenants renting rooms need to comply when they initially move in, and then bi-yearly during town-wide compliance checks.
“An egregious violation that we occasionally see is when a DR owner just doesn’t live here anymore,” McEleney said. “We’re going to take that seriously. If you haven’t been employed here for a long time, and you’re using the DR property as a second home, it’s going to be hard to get back into compliance. It hurts my heart to know that some of these properties are sitting vacant when people could be renting or owning them.”
SMC also requires DR owners to earn qualifying income in the Telluride R-1 School District.
“Sometimes paperwork is incomplete, especially documentation for self-employment which can be tricky, proving how many hours a person worked,” said Lois Major, SMRHA special counsel for the past 10 years and for TOT for 10 years prior to that. “Sometimes people make or inherit money and stop working altogether.”
There are two types of DRs in SMC. The covenant, launched around 2010, includes most DR owners who may not own other improved or unimproved residential property in the Telluride R-1 School District.
“One of the benefits of being under a covenant is that you’re only subject to what’s in that covenant. So if we change qualifications later, you’re only subject to the one you signed when you purchased that DR property,” explained Major.
Other DR properties operate under the Land Use Code (LUC) which does change over time and owners are subject to those changes.
“These are DR owners who typically purchased a long time ago,” Major explained. “Under the LUC, you can’t own any interest in unimproved or improved residential property in the four-county region: Montrose, Delores, Ouray or SMC.”
Major adds that SMRHA prefers DR property owners to operate under the covenant.
“The LUC will always have the DR so that new construction and development will have parameters,” Major said. “Once built, however, the intention is that an owner would sign a covenant.”
For more information on DR housing and compliance, visit smrha.org or townofmountainvillage.com.
