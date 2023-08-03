‘Barbie’ screenings sell out at Telluride box office

It’s not a surprise to hear of a great turnout for the “Barbie” bike ride down Main Street or the Barbie-themed cocktails at Bruno’s.
When’s the last time you dressed up to go to the movies? Maybe you grabbed a feather boa for a Halloween screening of “Rocky Horror Picture Show” or attended a sing-along “Frozen” a few years ago? Granted, if you live in the Telluride area, you’re more likely to have a bin of costumes or accessories due to the wonderful opportunities that arise during festival season.
Even on its second week in cinemas across the U.S., and yes, it’s playing another week in Telluride at The Nugget Theatre, the “Barbie” movie continues to inspire groups of friends to don their finest pink outfits.
The Nugget sold out all the screenings last weekend and there was a lot of Barbie-pink color in the house. There’s a wonderful celebratory feeling that comes with that communal experience.
“Barbie” is playing daily at The Nugget through Aug. 10 with show times at 5 and 8 p.m.
For some people, film critics in particular, there’s been a less giddy vibe. There was the review in Time magazine calling the film “shallow” but then going on and on discussing the greater implications of what was depicted in “Barbie.” There’s been politicians ranting about the “woke” nature of the film. Some people criticize the “male bashing” of the film, while others claim that there’s nothing redeemable in “Barbie,” the toy or the film. The sheer volume of criticism and praise make for an ongoing conversation that’s proving the point of film.
When one of the Barbies in “Barbie” accepts her Nobel Peace Prize, her acceptance speech is simple. “I worked hard for this, and I deserve it.”
What a radical idea. A woman who’s not belittling her achievement by giving away all the credit. Greta Gerwig has worked hard, and she deserves all the accolades and the huge financial success that this film affords. She’s created a narrative that uses comedy to show how patriarchy is harmful to women but also celebrates women supporting each other.
“Barbie” has been a huge triumph for Gerwig, who co-wrote the film with her partner and frequent collaborator, Noah Baumbach. It’s on its way to grossing a million dollars. It’s the biggest debut for a film directed by a woman and “Barbie” has the biggest summer box office of 2023. Sure to be nominated for a slew of awards for production design, soundtrack and costumes, it’s Gerwig’s direction and Margot Robbie’s passion as the producer that elevate the project. Plus, Ryan Gosling is hilarious, and the musical numbers are so much fun.
Whether you think the film is a masterpiece or simply light entertainment, how can you not celebrate its success?
Reactions to Gerwig’s ambitions as she moves from independent films to blockbusters reinforce the validity of the speech given by America Ferrara as Gloria. With two films in “The Chronicles of Narnia” series that she'll direct for Netflix and co-writing the new “Snow White” adaptation for Disney, Gerwig is being called a sell-out. She’s facing criticism from both critics and fans for her career ambitions.
It proves just how true Gloria’s monologue is to the experience of being a woman, particularly for a woman in the position of power or in the public eye: “We have to always be extraordinary, but somehow we’re always doing it wrong.”
It’s true that the years Gerwig spent writing, directing, and starring in indie films is what gave her the experience to be the successful writer/director she is today…but that doesn’t mean she must regulate her talents to small films. She can use that talent to work on bigger (and more lucrative) projects. She doesn’t have to wear pink or act humble to deserve her successful career.
If you haven’t seen “Barbie,” grab a few friends and maybe your roller skates. Make it an outing and make sure you leave time to discuss the film and its impact afterwards. Whether you wear pink or relate more with weird Barbie or Allan, you’ll find plenty to discuss. Like it or not, “Barbie” is the film of the summer.
