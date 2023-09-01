'From Sea to Shining Sea'

Troy Raper, the Valley Symphony Orchestra’s new conductor and director, dubbed it an “absolutely spectacular” setting, visually and acoustically.
“It” is the venue for the Valley Symphony Association’s only outdoor concert of the year — the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater — where the VSA’s annual community concert, dubbed “Pops in the Park,” will be held next Saturday evening at 7 p.m. This year’s theme: “Sea to Shining Sea.”
It’s a fitting place for the event’s sponsor: “We’re excited to help the VSA bring classical music to life — outdoors,” said David Dragoo, president of Colorado Outdoors. The 52nd season of the symphony officially launches with a musical playlist that spans the continent — from “The Star Spangled Banner” and “The Washington Post March” to “St. Louis Blues,” “Battle Hymn of the Republic” (performed with the Valley Symphony Chorus) and a medley of pieces dubbed The American Frontier, including “Chester,” “O Susanna,” and the stirring “Shenandoah,” a boatmen’s song that “found its way down the Mississippi River to American clipper ships — and thus around the world.”
“Oh Shenandoah,” the song goes,
“I long to hear you,
Far away, you rolling river…
Far away, far away.
Across the wide Missouri.”
Not only is the song itself emotional to listen to, “this arrangement is,” said the symphony’s bass clarinetist and publicist Stacey Ryan, who hasn’t missed a concert since joining the VSA 13 years ago. “This is moving music, and it’s moving for us to play it,” Ryan added.
It can be especially emotional when audience members become, in effect, impromptu performers themselves — which is exactly what will happen when the symphony performs the “Armed Forces Salute” next Saturday and the conductor asks service members to rise and be recognized as the official songs of the U.S. Army, Coast Guard, Marines, Air Force and Navy are performed.
“My husband and I attended a concert with a friend who was in the U.S. Coast Guard a few years ago,” Ryan recalled. “When the orchestra performed the coast guard’s song, our friend rose — and so did the woman seated directly in front of us. We had no idea! This is stirring stuff to perform, and when people stand up, and you suddenly realize they’ve served our country…it gives me chills, thinking about it.”
Ryan called such communal exchanges between players and the audience “rousing, upbeat, very inclusive.”
Raper agreed: “The moments, or series of moments, that lead to an emotional release for everyone, you’re not going to have that” in a concert all the time, he said. “But when it happens, it’s real, it’s truly internal, and it’s something we as human beings need.”
The conductor recently retired from his career teaching middle and high school students in the Grand Valley. “I feel like it’s been a long time coming,” said the insatiable musician of his new position, who in the past has played everything “from mouth harp to string bass, sang in choirs, performed in jazz bands and trios, performed chamber music,” and has been involved in the Crested Butte Music Festival for more than two decades.
“The joy is in making music, always,” Raper said. “The administration and all the things that go with being the director and music director are part and parcel of the job, but when it comes down to it, getting on stage and making music, you want to put something out there that people can learn from and enjoy without stress.”
“Not everyone wants to go hear Shostakovich 5” — the composer’s fifth symphony — “or a series of Mozart symphonies,” Raper added. “They want to go to a concert, be entertained, and learn something along the way.”
That’s the beauty of a community of listeners coming together with a community symphony — an all-volunteer group of players, “former professionals, classically-trained musicians, gigging musicians, teachers and students, the whole range,” he said. “My job was not to teach students to be professionals,” Raper said of his previous career. “It was to appreciate and value art, and sound, and the ability to consume music in all its forms.”
On Saturday, he’ll help a rapt audience do the same thing, in the symphony’s first (and only free) concert of its 52nd season.
“We can present music that enlightens and touches everybody,” the conductor said.
The Valley Symphony Orchestra & Chorus opens its 52nd season with “Pops in the Park: From Sea to Shining Sea,” this Saturday, Sept. 9 in the Montrose Rotary Amphitheater. The Montrose Community Band plays at 6 p.m., and the orchestra and chorus will take the stage at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Learn more at valleysymphony.net.
