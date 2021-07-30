One of the most fantastic shows of the year is coming up, and you don’t need a Broadway — or for that matter, a Telluride music festival — pass to see it.
It’s free. All you have to do is look straight up.
Named for Perseus, son of the Greek god Zeus, the Perseid meteor shower is one of the most beloved events of summertime for stargazers. And this year, the shower will be especially spectacular, because the moon will not be visible. That will make gazing up at thousands of meteors colliding with Earth’s atmosphere a stunning experience. Log Hill resident Val Szwarc, who helped the Town of Ridgway apply for and achieve Dark Sky status, planned it that way.
“We’re hosting a dark skies event now,” between the evenings of Aug. 9-12, “because the moon’s not going to interfere” with Perseids-watching, Szwarc explained. “It’ll just be a thin crescent, and will be setting around 9 or 9:30 p.m. This is going to be one of the best years for viewing the Perseids.”
Szwarc, a passionate amateur astronomer and stargazer, selected the setting for this starry spectacle carefully.
“The dark skies at Top of the Pines,” above Ridgway, he declared, “are some of the best in Colorado.”(Indeed, a preliminary application for TOP’s approval as a Dark Sky Park was submitted earlier this month.)
In addition to hosting Perseid Meteor watches beginning at around 10:30 p.m. or so on the evenings of Aug. 9-12, there will be nightly programs on, among other things, lunar exploration, astrophotography, and selecting binoculars for stargazing and birding (both popular pastimes in the San Juans).
Bryan Cashion, of the Black Canyon Astronomical Society, will kick the event off Aug. 9 with an introductory session on “meteoroids, meteors and meteorites” and where they come from.
Jake Niece, whose day job is Ouray County commissioner, will offer tips on photographing star-filled pictures with a DSLR camera (if you plan to attend, a wide-angle lens is best).
On Aug. 12, Ridgway Mayor John Clark will host a session on iPhone photography, “including the great low light capabilities of lower models.” (Clark’s session will be followed by an opportunity to share photos — “the good, the bad, and the ugly” — that you may have taken over the past few evenings.)
“Saving the Dark,” a documentary about the importance of conserving starry skies, will screen Wednesday evening. All of the evenings, which will be offered in accordance with Ouray County health regulations, will feature not only Perseids watching, but a tour of the constellations (Szwarc dubbed this “a naked-eye event”). If you have binoculars, so much the better: “you’ll be able to see star clusters and star fields within the Milky Way galaxy,” Szwarc noted. But you don’t need them to appreciate the panorama above, including the Perseids.
All you really need is clear skies. Despite the recent presence of evening rains, “If we have a normal monsoon pattern,” Szwarc said optimistically, “the storms will be pretty much over after sundown, and by 10-10:30 p.m. or so will have dissipated entirely, leaving us with clear skies” for viewing.
Top of the Pines’ website will post twice daily weather updates, for those who may want to check in on the outlook for rain before heading up to the site about five miles outside Ridgway. There will be campsites available for stargazers who want to keep on watching the Perseids streak across the sky — and why wouldn’t you, with a view that inky-black and unobstructed — deeper into the early morning. Don’t be misled by TOP’s event calendar, which shows the place is booked up. “We reserved the whole place for just this purpose,” Szwarc explained. Email info@topofthepines.org for a reservation.
Register to attend as many of the workshops as you like, all for free, through a link at topofthepines.org. Don’t forget to bring a camp chair, a light coat and binoculars, if you have them. A reclining chair or a ground blanket is best for observing meteors into the night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.