This weekend in Norwood, the San Miguel Basin Fair begins Saturday evening, July 16 and continues through Saturday, July 23, at the San Miguel County Fairgrounds.
The fair kicks off with classic fair favorites like a Public Dessert Tasting. Kids from eight to 18 years old bring their livestock to show and market. Throughout the week is a calf show, breeding interviews, junior livestock sale, BBQ sale, and family dance, among other events. There is even a "Catch-A-Heifer" competition open to the kids.
Regan Snyder, the president of the San Miguel Basin Fair board, estimated the San Miguel Basin Fair has been going on at least for the past 115 years.
"They had everything from horse races, exhibitions of the different grains and vegetables, to livestock shows. It's pretty cool," Snyder said.
This year, on the final day, Remi Mae, a solo acoustic singer, and songwriter from Delta, Colorado, will perform before the Junior Livestock Sale. Snyder is especially excited about Remi Mae's performance. Snyder views the family concert as a way for fellow Western Coloradans to see an artist that is “up and coming.”
In addition to the fun events and the delicious food, the fair's main draw is the livestock. Snyder comes from a long line of agriculturists and stockmen. Her mother showed livestock at her San Miguel County Fair, as did Snyder growing up. Now, Snyder's children participate and show their livestock at the fair. She believes the fair has maintained its importance for over a century, not just within her family but within the whole region, because of the traditions embodied in the fair and the lessons children learn from showing their livestock.
"It's really focused on our youth who are interested in learning and carrying on the traditions of agriculture, especially in producing high-quality meat that is locally sourced. I think few people realize the advantages of getting the buy at a junior livestock sale," Snyder said.
Snyder said that buying livestock at the junior sale supports local youth. Each year, kids dedicate their time and energy to taking care of the livestock, learning about different projects, and providing an opportunity to save and earn money for college.
Dilyn Alexander just turned 16 and has been showing livestock at the fair since she was nine. She has shown one of everything over the years except for poultry. This year, she will show steers — young male cattle that have been neutered — and pigs and participate in the breeding program. Between Dilyn and her brother, they each have one steer, and then they share a third in case something was to go wrong.
Raising an animal much bigger than her has been a challenge, said Dylin, but has taught her some invaluable lessons.
"When I was younger, it was hard right at first, when you're first halter breaking them. They're a lot bigger than you are. But with a lot of work, they tame down very easily. They know that you're the one who feeds them every morning and night, so they build a relationship with you," Dilyn said.
As weeks pass and the steer begins to trust more, raising the large animal becomes more manageable, she explained. One of the biggest lessons Dylin has learned in raising livestock is responsibility.
"You have to remember you have a 1,300-pound animal, and you own it. You have to take care of it. The responsibility factors have followed me all throughout my life, like with homework and trying to get jobs," Dylin said.
The fair also teaches the kids about marketing and gets them out of their shells through the public speaking aspect of the presentations.
After the livestock is purchased, they are shipped to Montrose and sent to two different facilities that process the animals. However, before they are sent to these facilities, Snyder emphasized the animals are "de-stressed" and taken to a location to decompress and relax. Once the process has been completed, the meat will be ready in August.
After the fair has ended and the grounds have been cleaned, return to Norwood for the 2022 San Miguel Basin Rodeo July 29 and 30 at the San Miguel County Fairgrounds. Cowboys and cowgirls will be coming from all over the West for the rodeo. This year will also feature a junior rodeo which "should be a lot of fun," said Snyder.
