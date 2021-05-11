Little Hawaii is the best-kept “secret” on the internet. A quick online search yields pages of results, with stories and links across numerous platforms dating back to 2013.
Whether it’s a personal blog or a Tripadvisor review, the beautiful gorge area of Lower Bear Creek Preserve is in danger of being loved to death. The unexpected boom of visitors last summer exacerbated the need to manage the area. The Telluride Open Space Commission has held several discussions recently, including Monday, about what to do.
“We talked about the number of social trails and need to document impact on trails and the Bear Creek area from visitation, especially from last year,” commission chair Angela Dye said of previous talks. “ … We talked about remedies such as using natural barriers, basically trying to minimize and eliminate, if possible, and re-vegetate paths and social trails.”
Town program director Lance McDonald added that no decisions have been made yet, but the area’s prominent social media and online presence are just as important as the physical impacts of increased use.
“Little Hawaii has been out there a lot,” he said.
In introducing the work session item, McDonald shared his screen during Monday’s virtual meeting to show the commission members what comes up when someone searches “Little Hawaii Colorado” online.
“This is really for you guys also to talk about how we de-emphasize this,” he said.
Commission member Todd Brown suggested town public information officer David Nepsky could help in online efforts to scrap Little Hawaii data from other sources and minimize mentions.
But websites aren’t the only web-based resources that hail Little Hawaii, as geotagging the location on social media also shares directions.
“What I’m seeing on Instagram is there are hundreds of people providing directions in their photos directly to it. I wonder if having the town craft a message that says, ‘Please, don’t post like this’ and why if that would be a good idea to help curb the phenomenon,” commission member Jonathan Yaseen said.
Physical changes, whether it’s closing certain trails or less signage, will result in a shift in culture, commission member Nancy Craft suggested. She used the Valley Floor and Keystone Gorge’s Galloping Goose trails as examples, as both are wildlife areas that prohibit dogs off-leash.
“If people know why we’re doing something they’re more inclined to feel sympathetic to our efforts,” she said.
Dye agreed, “We did talk last time about a potential culture change. We know there is a lot of peer enforcement on the river trail about certain actions like dogs. … We need to get people more aware that (overuse) is causing impacts and why we need to do something.”
Discussions like this aren’t unique to Telluride. Similar resort destinations in the West like Crested Butte and Sedona, Arizona, are experiencing negative impacts regarding dispersed camping and trailhead parking, respectively, from increased usage.
“I’m not finding the silver bullet for any of us,” Dye said. “The whole idea of continuing what we’ve done a really great job of, which is public stewardship, I think, is the way to go, whether it’s in the social media realm or just in the general culture. Ramping that message up sounds like that’s amenable to everybody.”
The commission decided to continue the discussion to a special meeting May 24 at 4 p.m., which will be after a site walk Monday. The commission’s next regular meeting is June 8 at 4 p.m.
Monday’s meeting started on a somber note as the commission remembered longtime member Jerry Greene, who passed away Saturday.
“I’d like to acknowledge that we lost one of our longstanding open space commission members regretfully, and someone who is a town elder, if you will, and KOTO initiator and many other things in Jerry Greene,” Dye said to open the meeting. “He was just on our last meeting a week ago, but he didn’t make it to this one. We will miss him and his forthright opinions. He loved this town and loved this community.”
Greene, a pillar of the community who also founded Baked in Telluride in the late 1970s, was always an advocate for local wildlife and nature.
“I’m really going to miss Jerry. I’m so sad. He was passionate about open space. Every blade of grass, creature, drop of water was of great importance to him,” Craft said. “ … He’s a great person and an old Tellurider. We’ll all miss him greatly.”
Commission member Jessie Rae Arguelles, who was born and raised in Telluride, also shared her heartfelt condolences.
“We talked about Jerry at church for a while (Sunday), and it dawned on me that I have known this man my entire life. Growing up, he was always at Baked In Telluride,” she said. “He was a devout Jew and always observed his religion as well, which I have a lot of respect for because it’s not the most prevalent religion here in town. He was a man of convictions and he stood behind what he believed in unwaveringly. He will be missed. It’s hard to imagine him not here. … His absence will be felt in many ways throughout this community. I hope he’s happy, wherever he is, and I hope he knows he left a huge impression on this community and that he will be missed.
Craft added, “In Judaism we say may his memory be a blessing.”
