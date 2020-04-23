For months, we’ve been told to maintain a social distance of at least six feet from other people to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
But new research suggests that when it comes to exercising safely, a span of six feet may not be enough.
That’s all it is right now: just research, not a controlled, peer-reviewed study in a scientific journal, the gold standard when it comes to breaking medical news. Which is why Belgium civil engineering professor Bert Blocken’s preliminary findings — that a spray of invisible droplets exhaled by a moving, possibly coronavirus-infected person could fly so far, once you took aerodynamics and the slipstream into account, that walkers should actually keep a distance of 13 feet from each other, in order to be safe, runners a distance of 30 feet and cyclists up to 65 feet — received not just widespread coverage in the press last week, but also derision. (“The Viral ‘Study’ About Runners Spreading Coronavirus Is Not Actually a Study,” a Vice headline spat.) The claims and counterclaims “all unfolded in about 72 hours, leaving many runners and cyclists like they’d been put in a windstorm of competing claims,” Outside Online summed up. “What to believe? Was six-feet enough distance? Was it safe to ride or run outside at all? Or was the whole thing just a bunch of (expletive), the latest example of Covid hucksterism masquerading as science?” As if to distance itself from the new research, CDOT announced late on Thursday that Bike to Work Day, originally scheduled for June 24, had been postponed to Sept. 22. “To maintain the health of riders and of our communities, we believe it’s best to delay … due to the current situation,” a spokesperson said. “Although this event celebrates physical fitness, social distancing would be more challenging this year if we have additional people traveling in closer proximity to each other on our bike paths and streets.”
In a Q&A published online at UrbanPhysics.net, Blocken has been upfront about his study’s limitations. When asked, “What are the virological, medical or epidemiological conclusions from your study?” he has replied, simply, “None.” (The study didn’t measure infection risk, he’s explained. This was an aerodynamics study, not a virology study.)
Moreover, “The value of this study is not to indicate that person B moving closely behind person A can inhale the droplets emitted by person A,” Blocken added. “That is common sense for most people with a minimum fluid dynamics background, and/or intuition. The value of this study is to indicate where exhaled droplets go,” which is to say, into the slipstream, and as a result, “which social distances should be used in walking/running/cycling” compared with a safe, six-foot distance when one is standing still.
Lauren Bryan, a registered nurse and infection-preventionist at UC Health, sympathizes with the dilemma the new findings present to avid exercisers, particularly those in mountain towns. Bryan, who has “done a few triathalons” and enjoys running, lives in Steamboat Spring, and practices at the UC Health Yampa Valley Medical Center.
“Right now, our trails are really muddy and there are big snow patches on them,” Bryan said, “so I’ve been cross-country skiing at upper elevations.”
But the time will soon come when Bryan will run again. Meanwhile, she finds Blocken’s suggestions for increased social distancing while exercising completely reasonable.
“It’s entirely plausible that we’re aerosolizing” — as she put it — “in that way when we exercise. How far could those droplets spread? It’s darn near impossible to know once you add in wind currents. We know from scientific studies that aerosols spread up to 26 feet, and this research was done in a vacuum, with zero wind, and nobody was moving. It makes absolute sense” that droplets could travel the way Blocken’s team found.
What’s more, Bryan was untroubled by those findings.
“Those of us in mountain communities, particularly at times when there aren’t many visitors — we know where to go to where we can avoid people entirely” when exercising, she pointed out. “There are so many opportunities for residents to make the judgment that they will drive a little farther, just an additional 20 minutes, to a place where they’ll see nobody.” Mountain residents are lucky, Bryan emphasized, especially right now: They have paradise to themselves. “Get out of your little box, and go someplace you wouldn’t normally go,” she said. “Expand your bubble!”
