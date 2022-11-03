Ten adaptive mountain bikers returned recently from a four-day, three-night, vehicle-supported riding expedition on the White Rim in Canyonlands National Park, the first trip of its kind for the Telluride Adaptive Sports Program (TASP). The riders, between the ages of 30-50, rode a 100-mile loop on a mixed-use Jeep road, averaging 25 miles each day.
In his fifteenth year as programs director at TASP, Tim McGough said that most of the riders had experienced TASP trips in the past, particularly biking trips during shoulder seasons in Moab. Progression through TASP bike programing is critical, he added, because eventually, athletes train for a remote destination like this White Rim adventure, marking the “pinnacle of accomplishment.”
“These riders were experiencing a plateau in their riding careers, wondering what’s next, looking for a program that was more intrepid,” McGough said.
Riders spent four long days on the trail, carrying their own water, snacks and extra layers. Each brought their own bike, which can cost up to $18,000, nine of which were off-road handcycles that riders propel by hand. Since all the adaptive bikes had electric assists on them and needed recharged, national sponsor Goal Zero, an innovator in power sourcing, sent McGough equipment to recharge those batteries, a boon McGough called “huge.”
“There were a couple of pretty big climbs with technical aspects along the way where some riders needed assistance,” said McGough. “But not one of our adaptive riders sat out any portion of the route. They pedaled the entire damn thing — just cranked it out — quite something to be a part of.”
Over the years, Topher Downham has driven support vehicles for friends across Utah, including on the White Rim, and always dreamed of biking it. With improved off-road handbikes and power-assist technologies, that bucket list adventure came to fruition.
“Some of the climbs pushed me way out of my comfort zone, but I succeeded,” he recounted. “It was gratifying to finish the entire route on a handbike.”
Cecelia Black of Seattle also felt pushed beyond her comfort zone having never biked in the desert, on slickrock or on the edge of a canyon.
“Up until this White Rim trip, I’ve always biked with a trail rider right alongside me, and I never realized how much I relied on that person as a sort of security blanket,” she admitted. “This terrified me at first but was incredibly liberating and gave me a new confidence in my riding.”
TASP partnered with a commercial adventure company — Rim Tours out of Moab — to run the trip, utilizing two of their guides and one of their support vehicles to move 10 wheelchairs along the bike route. An additional vehicle hauled food, coolers, water, ice, camping gear and personal bags.
Typically, riders rolled into camp each evening just before sunset, which is another reason why this trip was powerful; some athletes didn’t camp. McGough said athletes found it gratifying to end each day among kindred spirits: 10 like-minded, like-abled athletes coming together to pedal, talk about life and struggles in a wheelchair with a shared mission.
“One night, another rider on the trip, Dave Sussman, said something like, ‘There are two types of people with disabilities: Those who stay home because they’re worried about what can go wrong, and those who know problems will happen and still choose to adventure,’” Downham recalled. “‘Everyone on this trip is the second type. We’re living life.’”
McGough explained the large scale of the trip was remarkable.
“While the White Rim route itself is no stranger to adaptive riders, an adaptive program hasn’t been on the White Rim since the late ’90s,” he said. “And this was the first time an adaptive program brought ten riders at once.”
Having been on hold for two-plus years due to COVID, the trip attracted over 20 interested athletes. In the application process, each rider needed at least one reference from another adaptive program or a cycling coach. Due to limited permitting, only 10 athletes were accepted, and McGough was tasked with assembling a group that mixed well socially, by gender, skill-wise, types of bikes and “tolerance for grit.”
“This trip brought together a pretty amazing group of people that made me feel incredibly connected to the adaptive community,” Black said. “A trip like this requires a true commitment to adventure.”
Downham said the trip was transformative, and he’s still feeling “lighthearted and euphoric.”
“There wasn’t a single person that complained or whined on the trip. I don’t think I’ve been around this many tough, happy, alive people for four days ever before,” he said. “The amount of camaraderie and teamwork that came out of it amazed me, too. We weren’t individuals biking the White Rim, we were an entity. Everyone supported each other. If we were going to succeed, it would be all of us succeeding.”
For more information on TASP programming, visit tellurideapativesports.org.
