New KOTO Radio tower in Ouray is up, awaits final outfitting

When the Federal Communications Commission offered a rare opportunity in 2021 for radio stations to expand broadcast capacity, local non-profit radio station KOTO Radio jumped at the chance, filing an application to expand its signal to Ouray and Ridgway within three years.
Once the application was approved, KOTO filed requisite permitting and finalized a property agreement with Gold Mountain Ranch to construct a new radio tower outside of Ouray.
Now that the tower is officially up, the new signal will broadcast with call letters KOOK and on frequency 90.3 FM as soon as the tower’s outfitted with operational equipment.
KOTO Executive Director Cara Pallone and General Manager Ben Kerr visited the site last month with an engineer to establish a preliminary equipment list and proceeded to order a Rohn 40-foot tower. Last week trucks hauled multiple loads of concrete along rugged, steep switchbacks where crews positioned the tower on site at an altitude of 9,300 feet.
“Thanks to the help of an awesome crew at Gold Mountain Ranch, the tower is now up,” Pallone said. “There’s still a lot to do, but this is an exciting moment for KOTO.”
Now Pallone and Kerr are working with an engineer to fine tune a final equipment list.
“A lot has changed in terms of technology and cost since the last tower install,” Pallone said. “The main equipment items we need are a new transmitter, an antenna and a lightning rod because this tower almost touches the sky.”
To save money, Kerr said they’re looking at using some older equipment from a decommissioned site located on Last Dollar Mountain near Grey Head.
“The equipment appears to be in good shape, but advances in technology may have us ordering the latest gear to facilitate easier connection to the site,” he said. “If that’s the case, the lead time for ordering gear can take several months.”
The project has been challenging, in part, because radio engineers are hard to find.
“They’re either retiring or are completely swamped with work, especially in rural areas like ours because community radio stations need assistance and there are very few qualified people to service them,” explained Pallone.
With newly expanded reach, KOTO is considering hiring a part-time rural reporter to cover news in Norwood, Rico, Ridgway and Ouray.
“Those are the communities I’d envision this reporter would cover, but it will be up to our news director Julia Caulfield to map out the coverage area and decide how this person can be most effective,” said Pallone.
The project will likely cost around $40,000 with future outlays for operating expenses, maintenance and staffing.
“When you add new listeners and members, you hopefully add new donors,” reasoned longtime San Miguel Educational Fund board member Mark Izard. “The big advantage is KOTO becoming a regional station. We’ll be growing the KOTO family with more daily listeners, additional news coverage in Ouray County, new DJs and events.”
Pallone said part of KOTO’s mission is to reflect the needs, desires, and diversity of the community.
“That means our whole community, not just Telluride but also Norwood, Rico, Ridgway, Ouray and all the communities in between. So many of us live in these outlying towns and still have a connection to Telluride, whether it’s through work or recreation or relationships. KOTO is what unites us all. We strive to be as inclusive as possible, and this is another way to do that.”
KOTO DJ and KOOK Committee Member Mark Dollard, who regularly commutes from his home in Ridgway to Telluride for his Friday early-morning radio show “Random Factor,” said a “region-focused” broadcast approach can help solve challenges around transportation, water conservation, affordable housing and employment.
“We’ve come to realize that we’re all connected, and our challenges are shared,” he said. “Ridgway is a community in transition, and the arts, live music and nonprofit infrastructure here are already very strong. KOTO’s mission to entertain and inform, including an award-winning news broadcast, aligns perfectly with the communities in Ouray County.”
He adds that first responders, nonprofit enthusiasts and government officials in Ridgway have all greeted the news of the new KOOK tower with positive, excited feedback.
“They can’t wait to turn KOTO on their FM dial while they’re gardening or catch bluegrass from their porch without having to stream,” added Pallone. “They can listen in their car while running errands. The reaction from the folks I’ve talked to has been nothing but positive. As we get closer to completion, we’ll ramp up on the marketing in Ouray and Ridgway.”
Moving forward, the focus will be on outfitting the tower and ordering final equipment in hopes of completing the project by the end of the year.
“Once we’re on the air, we’re hoping to have a party in the Ridgway/Ouray area to celebrate,” Pallone said.
