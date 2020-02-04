Keating Research Inc., owned and operated by local Chris Keating, is a leading Colorado survey research firm working on education, energy, water, transportation and growth issues, as well as on candidate campaigns. Keating — who moved to Telluride with his wife, Sarah Landeryou, Wilkinson Public Library director, in 2007 — explained that polling measures a specific group’s attitudes.
“I love asking questions and getting answers and seeing if I’m right,” Keating said. “It’s competitive. Winning elections is fun and helping to do that is fun.”
Keating, a lifelong progressive Democrat, only works with Democratic candidates.
“In this business, you have to tip one side or the other. You either work for Democratic candidates or Republican,” he said. “On issues you can have either, but when it comes to candidates, you can’t cross over. That said I’m not looking for a certain result or attitudes. I’m going for the most realistic view that I can.”
The initial elections that hooked Keating on polling for campaigns were Ken Salazar’s U.S. Senate election in 2004, then Mark Udall’s U.S. Senate election in 2008, followed by then-governor John Hickenlooper’s gubernatorial election in 2010, which is the same year Keating launched his own company.
Recently, Keating has worked on several campaigns for Denver Mayor Michael Hancock, as well as for Colorado’s Attorney General Phil Weiser, Secretary of State Jena Griswold and State Treasurer Dave Young.
Keating also polls around issues, including last year’s Proposition DD, which aimed to legalize sports betting in the state.
“That was a nail-biter. The last poll I had for my client was 51.5, and 51.4 was the actual number,” said Keating. “There’s some luck involved there obviously, but again, the win is more important than being accurate.”
Keating has worked on a number of local issues, including polling for the San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation, early education, the hospital district and mental health.
“We won all those,” he said. “I was trying to give people a feeling that we can do this. Polls can make people feel confident.”
The goal of polling, Keating said, is to help the client understand what the important issues are and what the message is they need to use for their issue or campaign.
“Ultimately, it’s a go forth and conquer with that message or on those priorities,” he said. “We’ll help to write the ballot question based on what the voters tell us. I want my clients to be smarter about the way they do their campaigns.”
Keating’s favorite polls are message-related, when he tests different ways of talking about a topic and asks people which are most convincing, and then he takes that information and presents it to his client to help address a certain topic.
Keating conducts between 50-100 polls a year, and there’s always an 8-9 point margin of error.
“Meaning, if you say the number is 50, it could be anywhere from 46-54 and you’re still going to be right because that’s within the margin of error,” he explained.
Keating said that the biggest challenge in polling is getting an unbiased sample of people.
“For example, in the last presidential election, they were saying that their polling sample was too educated,” he said.
There’s also the issue of polling “the proper universe,” a variable that will likely impact next month’s first-ever, statewide presidential primary.
“If I want to poll the people who are going to turn out for this presidential primary on the Democratic side, unaffiliates can vote too, so who are those people?” Keating wondered aloud. “We’ve never had a state primary before so trying to figure out who that is; this universe of X number of Democrats,” is a challenge.
Because Colorado keeps accurate and accessible lists of voters, Keating finds out who voted in the past several years because those are the voters who are likely to turn out in 2020.
“In some states there’s no party registration,” he said. “There is here so if you voted in a primary, I know what party you’re affiliated with.”
Keating pointed out that there are a lot of unaffiliated voters in the state these days.
“Seventy percent of new registrants register as unaffiliated with any party,” he said. “They’re going to be the largest party in this upcoming election, I’m pretty sure,” he said, citing 31 percent Democrat, 30 percent Republican and 38 percent unaffiliated.
Every six months, Keating conducts a Keating-Onsight-Martin (KOM) voter poll based on a sample of 500 live-interviewer telephone surveys among active voters in Colorado. Since 2017, Keating has been using the poll to track voter attitudes towards President Donald Trump and Sen. Cory Gardner, along with issues that might arise like impeachment.
The latest KOM poll, released in October, projects that in a match-up between Gardner, a Republican, and Democratic candidate, former governor Hickenlooper, the latter “has a double-digit lead of 11 points — 53 percent Hickenlooper and 42 percent Gardner” with 3 percent of Colorado voters undecided.
According to the same KOM poll, “a majority 54 percent of Colorado voters give Trump a D or F grade for the job he’s doing as president while the minority 36 percent give him an A or B.”
Consequently, Keating predicted that Trump will lose Colorado by as many as 9 points, regardless of the Democratic candidate.
“And he’s going to lose the national race as well,” Keating said.
