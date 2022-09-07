An International Dark Sky Association (IDA) Dark Sky Reserve in San Miguel County is in the works. With Bob Grossman’s leadership on the deal, the reserve may soon become a reality. But that will take community adherence to the lighting code and volunteers to help with the application process.
Grossman, in a news release, said the reserve designation could improve tourism and may even inspire some to move to the area, but the main reason is to preserve the night sky.
Already, the proposed reserve is something that has USFS Norwood Ranger Megan Eno’s approval. She said she’s content that Thunder Trails has been designated the “core,” because it ensures that the area will remain dark, provide campers with a beautiful night sky and will inhibit any future USFS activity that would change that.
The core area is 97.88 square kilometers, and the periphery is 3,245.15 square kilometers for a total reserve area of 3,343.03 square kilometers.
The IDA guidelines for a Dark Sky Reserve state that “an International Dark Sky Reserve (IDSR) is a public or private land of substantial size, of at least 700 square kilometers (about 173,000 acres), possessing an exceptional or distinguished quality of starry nights and nocturnal environment, and that is specifically protected for its scientific, natural, educational, cultural heritage and/or public enjoyment. The IDSR consists of two regions: a core area that meets the minimum criteria for sky quality and natural darkness; and a peripheral or buffer area that supports dark sky values in the core and receives similar benefits.”
IDA Dark Places Coordinator Ashley Wilson has previously given the go-ahead for the county to move forward on the application process, Grossman explained.
“The USFS Thunder Trails area meets the requirements of the core: it provides nighttime public access, there are 'dark' skies where the Milky Way is visible to the unaided eye, and the federal agency provides legal protection of the site,” she said. “Using the perimeter of San Miguel County as the periphery provides adequate protection around the core to ensure the protection of this resource for future generations. This is a clear proposal and meets the IDSR requirements. I'm happy to proceed with this plan.”
In July 2021 the San Miguel County commissioners unanimously approved a revision to the county’s land use code that upgraded a single sentence about exterior lighting. That upgrade was the “Scenic Design” section to a separate section on exterior lighting with regulations approved by IDA as meeting Dark Sky Reserve requirements.
The amendment provides a legal backbone for the reserve, and the reserve designation enhances that, giving the area a special place internationally. Currently there are only 20 Dark Sky Reserves in the world, including two in the U.S., but none in Colorado.
Grossman hopes that lighting code education will lead to the public acceptance; enforcement is mainly through the building permit process.
The county land use code now focuses the five principles of “Smart Lighting” endorsed by the IDA: Light where it is needed. Light only when it is needed. Lower light intensity (lumens) to safe levels (glare reduces the ability to see in darkness). Use warmer colors for lights (it is easier on the eyes making night-seeing easier). Put a shade on the light directing it downward to the area needing light, not upward or sideways (aka light trespass).
Grossman said the principles still provide lighting on property for safety and visibility. He said they make seeing in the dark easier, in fact. According to him, the code is inexpensive and easy to implement and will likely lower electricity bills. He added the code is environmentally friendly to livestock, birds, insects and even plants.
The recent boundary approval of the proposed reserve is only the beginning of the application process. The centerpiece of the application will be the “Lighting Management Plan,” which describes how the new reserve action group will fulfill the lighting requirements and maintain them after the IDA designation.
Grossman will write the plan, and John Huebner, of the San Miguel County planning department, will provide an official county review.
IDA requires components for a successful application, including a lighting survey showing minimum compliance with IDA guidelines and a quantitative estimate of darkness. Grossman, a retired atmospheric scientist, is negotiating with IDA to make the latter much easier.
The application also requires outreach to the community for educational purposes and letters — or other means, like videos — of support.
Grossman said at age 82 he simply cannot do all the work himself. The community must be involved. He invites all to join the San Miguel Dark Sky Reserve Action Group.
“An initial meeting will be announced in the near future,” he said. “It will be hybrid (in person and Zoom).”
Currently, Grossman is heading the reserve application, but if the group is large enough, he will gladly turn over the reins to an elected leader. Anyone interested in this project should contact Grossman at grossman@colorado.edu.
