Telluride today is generally considered a pretty safe town, but that’s not the way things always were. Rewind the clock 130 years or so and a stroll through the streets of the future picturesque ski town would have offered a buffet of trouble. There were saloon brawls, gambling dens, bootlegged liquor and the temptations of the “soiled doves” of Popcorn Alley. If you were lucky ― or unlucky, depending on your vantage point ― you might have even been witness to a bank robbery.
If you’ve ever noticed the curious architecture, unassuming plaques or antique decor gracing some of Telluride’s establishments and wondered how things used to be, the Telluride Historical Museum’s walking tours with community historian Ashley Boling may just offer the answers to your questions. On Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1 p.m. throughout the summer, Boling leads one-hour tours through some of the hot spots of Telluride’s Wild West history.
“The walking tours with Ashley are a really fun and engaging way for folks to experience Telluride's past,” said Telluride Historical Museum Executive Director Kiernan Lannon. “Of course, people can search out these stories and this information in a number of ways, but Ashley, being the world-class raconteur that he is, helps the stories come to life in a really entertaining and memorable way.”
For $15 (or $10 for museum members), participants stroll with Boling from the museum down to Main Street, stopping en route for colorful tales from the past. From the teeth-chattering journey on an open-air railcar in the wintertime to the fine, private dining at the Continental Room ― perfect for an elegant evening with the mistress ― the trappings of modern-day Telluride fade into the background as the oft-overlooked details from the town’s gold mining heyday are brought to life by Boling’s dynamic storytelling.
“Welcome to the saloon!” he exclaimed to the group on Tuesday afternoon in the New Sheridan historic bar, a domain now as then a popular watering hole for both residents and visitors. Ladies of the mining era, he explained, were not permitted in the saloon, though they were invited to drink tea with their likewise innocent lady friends in the adjacent Americana room while their esteemed husbands ventured into the next room for stiffer libations.
In the pool room directly behind the historic bar, small black buttons appear along the wooden paneling every several feet. Even for modern-day longtime locals who’ve played many a billiards game in that very room, chances are likely those little black buttons have never gotten so much as a second glance. Turns out, they served a very important purpose in Telluride’s past.
A dozen decades ago or so, recounted Boling, when the room served as the fine dining establishment called the Continental Room, those were the call buttons with which the private booths could call for service. The well-trained wait staff would not approach the dining party unless buzzed, allowing for a discreet, private affair ― of whatever flavor ― to occur unruffled.
“Many people during that era considered The Continental the finest dining establishment between New York and San Francisco,” Boling noted, and an ideal place to conduct private business or leisure to boot.
No historic walking tour in Telluride would be complete without the story of Butch Cassidy’s first attempted and successful bank robbery, but for that, you’ll have to attend the tour for yourself. Suffice it to say that once the horse thieves-turned-bank robbers had successfully absconded with the handsome sum equivalent to about $800,000 today, they could’ve retired then and there for a carefree life of carousing about the West, but no.
“Butch said, ‘I kind of like this,’” said Boling, paraphrasing the notorious outlaw’s reaction to his first bank robbery.
And the rest, as they say, is history, and one about which much more remains to be told on any Tuesday or Thursday afternoon through September. Tickets can be booked by calling, emailing or stopping by the museum in-person. Visit telluridemuseum.org for more information.
