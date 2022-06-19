JUNE 2

Seller: Diamond Resorts Franz Klammer Dev LLC

Buyer: Donald Corbeil and Kathryn Garrou

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 111-6, Mountain Village

Price: $50,000

JUNE 6

Seller: Ard Telluride LLC

Buyer: Gemini Securities LTD

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 209-1, Mountain Village

Price: $55,000

Seller: Joe and Julya Sembrat

Buyer: Telluride Investments LLC

Property: 333 South Davis St. Unit 419RA, Telluride

Price: $575,000

Seller: Amend Trust

Buyer: Sandler Living Trust

Property: 236 Benchmark Drive, Mountain Village

Price: $4.8 million

JUNE 7

Seller: Regents Gate Associates LLC

Buyer: Edward and Laura Patton

Property: 201 Aldasoro Blvd., Telluride

Price: $4.8 million

JUNE 8

Seller: Michael Hanna and Victoria Henning-Smejda

Buyer: Living Elevated LLC

Property: 457 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 207, Mountain Village

Price: $646,000

JUNE 13

Seller: Bildor Real Estat LTD

Buyer: Telluride TCC LLC

Property: 112 and 110 Autumn Lane, Mountain Village

Price: $17.1 million

Seller: Hawn Mountain Properties LLC

Buyer: Kristyn and Sam Abell

Property: Hawn Lane (vacant), Telluride

Price: $2.397 million

Seller: JLF Partners LLC

Buyer: Colton Smith

Property: 1710 South Pine Street, Norwood

Price: $427,000

JUNE 14

Seller: David and Kyle Ballode

Buyer: Ashley and Charles Parrish

Property: 521 Wapiti Road, Telluride

Price: $5.25 million

Seller: Xanderx Trust

Buyer: Albert Roer

Property: 62 Eider Creek Lane, Telluride

Price: $1.3 million