JUNE 2
Seller: Diamond Resorts Franz Klammer Dev LLC
Buyer: Donald Corbeil and Kathryn Garrou
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 111-6, Mountain Village
Price: $50,000
JUNE 6
Seller: Ard Telluride LLC
Buyer: Gemini Securities LTD
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 209-1, Mountain Village
Price: $55,000
Seller: Joe and Julya Sembrat
Buyer: Telluride Investments LLC
Property: 333 South Davis St. Unit 419RA, Telluride
Price: $575,000
Seller: Amend Trust
Buyer: Sandler Living Trust
Property: 236 Benchmark Drive, Mountain Village
Price: $4.8 million
JUNE 7
Seller: Regents Gate Associates LLC
Buyer: Edward and Laura Patton
Property: 201 Aldasoro Blvd., Telluride
Price: $4.8 million
JUNE 8
Seller: Michael Hanna and Victoria Henning-Smejda
Buyer: Living Elevated LLC
Property: 457 Mountain Village Blvd. Unit 207, Mountain Village
Price: $646,000
JUNE 13
Seller: Bildor Real Estat LTD
Buyer: Telluride TCC LLC
Property: 112 and 110 Autumn Lane, Mountain Village
Price: $17.1 million
Seller: Hawn Mountain Properties LLC
Buyer: Kristyn and Sam Abell
Property: Hawn Lane (vacant), Telluride
Price: $2.397 million
Seller: JLF Partners LLC
Buyer: Colton Smith
Property: 1710 South Pine Street, Norwood
Price: $427,000
JUNE 14
Seller: David and Kyle Ballode
Buyer: Ashley and Charles Parrish
Property: 521 Wapiti Road, Telluride
Price: $5.25 million
Seller: Xanderx Trust
Buyer: Albert Roer
Property: 62 Eider Creek Lane, Telluride
Price: $1.3 million
