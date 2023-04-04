It may be offseason, but the Town of Mountain Village is already looking forward to, and preparing for, the summer season with the continuance of a popular program and a couple roadwork projects that will begin in the spring.
The town recently announced that the Farm to Community Program will continue in 2023 in serving 85 families over the course of 14 weeks this summer.
“The Town of Mountain Village is excited to continue its Farm to Community Program in 2023. In 2022, the program served 85 families and distributed more than 13,000 pounds through the FRESH Food Hub,” town environmental efficiencies and grant coordinator Lauren Kirn said in a news release. “This year we will continue serving 85 families and supporting our local farmers.”
The Farm to Community Program offers qualified Mountain Village residents 14 weeks of locally farmed produce and food items for just a $35 application fee. The application process opened last week, and spots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
To qualify, applicants must live in deed-restricted housing in the Town of Mountain Village with a parent and at least one dependent, or meet annual household income qualifications as outlined on the town’s website.
Mountain Village has partnered once again this year with Norwood’s FRESH Food Hub to supply the shares. Food shares will be available for pick up at this summer’s Market on the Plaza (each Wednesday in Heritage Plaza June 14 to Sept. 13).
For more information and to apply, visit townofmountainvillage.com/farm-to-community.
SAFETY IMPROVEMENTS
The Town of Mountain Village will also begin significant safety improvements on San Joaquin Road and Mountain Village Boulevard this spring, the town also announced recently.
The two-part project will widen lower San Joaquin Road by 12 feet to add six-foot wide paved shoulders on both sides of the road from Tristant to Mountain Village Boulevard, and fill in missing sidewalk sections between Lost Creek Lane and County Club Drive through the Village Center.
“This project has been a long time in the making as it was identified as a Phase 1 high-priority safety project in the Town’s Trails Master Plan and by Mountain Village Town Council,” town transit director Jim Loebe said in a recent news release.
Both projects are expected to start in mid-May, as weather conditions permit, and the target completion date is mid-September. Residents and guests traveling through the corridors should expect daytime delays during the entirety of the anticipated construction timeframe.
“All modes of transportation will be affected on lower San Joaquin Road and Mountain Village Boulevard through Village Center,” Loebe said. “Expect extended periods of alternating, one-lane traffic as well as periodic short full road closures on San Joaquin.”
The Town secured $925,945 in grant funding from the Colorado Department of Transportation’s Multi-Modal Options Fund to help offset the total project cost.
“Improving safety and walkability within Mountain Village is an ongoing, high-priority goal for Town Council,” Mayor Laila Benitez said. “These specific projects have been in the works for a number of years, and we are all excited to see it finally become a reality.”
“With the exponential growth of residents and guests commuting and recreating within Mountain Village by both foot and bike, the Town is committed to providing safe spaces for these pursuits,” Loebe added. “This project is just the beginning of the Town's efforts to promote both a safer experience and utilization of active transportation to explore our amazing community.”
Those who would like to receive targeted updates about the construction projects’ traffic impacts are encouraged to sign up for ReadyOp text message alerts through bit.ly/MVNotifications.
