He’s commemorated in Who’s Who for being a captain of industry, serving as president, COO, CEO, and vice chairman of the Fluor Corporation.
When Vince Kontny retired from Fluor, in 1994, it was the largest engineering and construction firm in the world.
But what Kontny, who passed away early Sunday in his sleep at age 83, wanted more than anything when he was growing up in Eastern Colorado was to own a ranch in Western Colorado. He achieved his dream. “I walked out of the office on Friday, and on Monday I became a cowboy,” Kontny remarked to author and photographer Joseph Sohm, who collaborated with him on “Ranching Traditions in the San Juan Mountains,” one of several books Kontny helped publish about the local mountains, and the way of life here.
Ridgway landscape photographer Natalie Heller, who also worked with Kontny on a book about cowboys and ranching, “SWC,” first met him at a homeowners’ meeting 16 years ago. When she learned Kontny was the owner of the iconic Last Dollar Ranch, at the top of Dallas Divide, she asked if he would give her a tour (Kontny and his wife, Joan, who passed away in 2013, had recently hosted an open house at the ranch).
“Unbeknownst to me, they were shooting a Marlboro ad when I arrived,” Heller recalled. “He introduced me to those rugged, good-looking Marlboro men and even managed to have them sign a birthday card for me that had a photograph of Last Dollar Ranch with a double rainbow over it.” Heller had just started her photography career then, “but once he found out he loved the same things I did, the cowboys, ranch hands and their lifestyles, my husband and I were generously invited to every spring branding at Centennial Ranch,” the other property Kontny owned. “I had free rein to get as close as I wanted with my camera to photograph the men working working to gather and brand the calves. And it wasn’t just me: he invited a dozen or more people every year to share in the event, followed by an old-fashioned lunch at his cabin on the river. Cowboy coffee and Rocky Mountain oysters were always on the menu.” Heller always brought an apple pie.
“His love of our mountains” was inspired in part by a family stay at the San Juan Guest Ranch, said Realtor Susanne Wood, managing director of Coldwell Banker Telluride, who added that Kontny placed both the Last Dollar and Centennial ranches under conservation easements, “for all of us to continue to protect.”
The easements, which legally oblige future owners to keep the land in agricultural production into perpetuity, are some of the first such agreements in Colorado.
“After living on seven continents, getting married and raising a family, he chose to retire and create a ranch where you wrangled the cows on horseback, branded them every spring as a community event and shared the land and its beauty” with all, Wood said. “He was a personal friend and mentor who listened, advised, and listened again to my ideas. He challenged me to see the world from a place of natural beauty. He’ll forever live in my view of the San Juan peaks.”
Ridgway writer Tanya Ishikawa collaborated with Kontny on a project about “the brave men who endured the Battle of Dong Xoai during the Vietnam War” (Kontny had served in the war as the military officer of a Navy Seabee unit).
Just before midnight, in June of 1965, 12 members of the Army Special Forces, 8 Navy Seabees and units of their Vietnamese allies were attacked by some 2,000 Viet Cong, Ishikawa said. The Americans “performed with remarkable valor, earning an unparalleled number of top commendations.” Five of the 20 soldiers were killed; Kontny, believing they deserved more recognition than just medals, “asked for my assistance in telling this story, through writing and media relations,” Ishikawa said. “It was a unique and inspiring way to get to know him as we sat sipping coffee at his grand house at Centennial Ranch, along the Uncompahgre River.”
Duane Beamer worked for Kontny for 19 years at Last Dollar Ranch. “Mr. Kontny was a fantastic man,” Beamer said. “He brought his family to the San Juan Guest Ranch” between Ouray and Ridgway, where Beamer was a farrier. “He booked a hunt in the fall of 1987 with some business associates, and asked that I be his guide,” Beamer recalled. “He and I pretty much spent five days together in hunting camp. I didn’t know what he was up to. By the end, he said, ‘I want to buy a ranch.’ Would I be willing to find a realtor and put together five properties, and he and his wife would come back out next year and have a look at them?”
Beamer disregarded the request; he’d heard it all before. “I got a phone call the next spring,” he said. “It was Mr. Kontny, asking, ‘Well, what have you found?’ I said, ‘Well, nothin.’ Working on a guest ranch, I told him, I hear, ‘I want to buy a ranch’ a lot. Mr. Kontny said, ‘I thank you for your honesty, but I’m serious.’ So, I found a realtor, put together five ranches, and he and his wife came out that fall. They looked at all the ranches in one day, and made an offer on the Last Dollar Ranch the same day. And away we went! We spent the whole winter and half of the next spring, before we even turned over a leaf, discussing how we would renovate the ranch. We had a plan, and we stuck to our plan. Mr. Kontny was a gentleman, and so easy to work for. All you had to have was a good work ethic. Be honest, and be on time. Don’t lie and don’t steal — but those are rules you should follow no matter where you are.”
Beamer collaborated with Kontny and a team of architects, craftsmen and construction workers not only on the renovation of Last Dollar Ranch, but on several projects at Centennial Ranch, between Ridgway and Montrose. “We built the big barn at Centennial Ranch, and their home down there,” Beamer said. “After he sold Last Dollar Ranch, I opted to stay up there for another six years, but I never missed a branding at Centennial in 28 years, even when I didn’t work for him any more. We were extremely close. You just don’t find friends like that very often. To this day, I’m very close with his family. He was an icon in the executive world; he pulled things off that very few people could, and did. But his dream was always to have a ranch in the mountains of Colorado, and he got it and he kept his word to himself. He was going to preserve land, and he never faltered. He was honest and true.”
Kontny’s work in Ouray County isn’t done: according to Joan Chismire, of the Ouray County Ranch History Museum, Kontny was a consultant on the museum’s plan, still in the works, for a new building on nine acres north of the current property.
“He was one of the nicest men…I ever met,” Chismire recalled through tears. “Very giving. He loved his family; loved his grandchildren. He supported a number of local authors who benefited from his generosity. He really was a phenomenal fellow. It is truly a loss for our community.”
“I feel I owe him a lot,” said Natalie Heller, whose collaboration with Kontny on “SWC,” a book of local images of working cowboys and sprawling landscapes, won several awards. “Here’s the question: why help me? Where does all the generosity come from? I can only answer that he loved living his dream, and he loved sharing it with those who shared the same dream: living out the western traditions, loving and respecting the beauty of the land out here in Western Colorado.”
“We’re all getting older, and we know a number of people who’ve passed away,” observed Joe Sohm, whose property is situated across the road from the Last Dollar Ranch. “But this loss has really affected me. A Montrose friend spent several hours in the car with Vince and asked him, ‘How did you end up being the CEO of the world’s biggest construction company?’ Vince said something to the effect of, ‘I was willing to go the ends of the earth to build things,’ beginning with laying railroad tracks in Australia. ‘You put down one rail, add a railroad tie, then another rail, and you do it all over again. There’s really nothing special about it, but my bosses treated me like I’d done something great, and kept promoting me.’ That’s Vince in a nutshell,” Sohm said: “Humble, confident, a man of action. Everything he did was grand, even in retirement, from his book publishing to his ranches to the size of the gate he added at Last Dollar Ranch, which will forever frame the iconic view of the Sneffels Range. When you met him, you knew you were witnessing greatness. And that is what we felt.”
