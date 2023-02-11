SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JAN. 23
SHOULD START A ROCK BAND: A man was charged with assault after beating up his younger brother.
SERGEANT SCAM ON THE LINE: County residents are getting calls from a male claiming to be with the sheriff’s office and demanding payment for arrest warrants. It ain’t gonna happen. Do not give out credit card information or any personal info over the phone.
JAN. 24
TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE: Sure, $7.5 million dollars would pad the bank account quite nicely. But if someone tells you it’s all yours just by sending a money order, your flagpole should be flying a red flag in a stiff breeze.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE: Deputies responded to a report of domestic violence near Mountain Village.
JAN. 26
A SWIFTY: Got a ticket, not for Taylor Swift, but for going 20-24 mph over the posted limit.
OFFICER OPRAH: You get a ticket! And you get a ticket!
JAN. 27
UNATTENDED DEATH: An unattended death near Trout Lake is under investigation.
JAN. 28
TICKET BONANZA: Go fast, get ticket. It’s real simple.
JAN. 29
VEHICLE THEFT: A vehicle was reported stolen in the Norwood area.
NOT THAT OLD: An elderly male in the park in Norwood was fine when a call was made to check on him.
AS LONG AS YOUR ARM: A male from Telluride was arrested on charges of prohibited use of a weapon, driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, driving a motor vehicle under restraint (suspended), possession of an open marijuana container in motor vehicle, and possession of an open alcoholic beverage in motor vehicle.
JAN. 30
PASSED THE TEST: A driver stopped for exhibiting poor driving skills took a few roadside sobriety tests and was deemed just a crappy driver, not an impaired one.
SHOUTING MATCH: An inebriated male and a not inebriated female were embroiled in an animated and highly audible dispute. They agreed to separate for the night.
JAN. 31
IT’S GONE NOW: A 2008 silver Honda Civic received a participation award for overparking in Lawson Hill. Presumably, 72 hours after the tow tag was applied, said vehicle was placed in an expensive storage facility.
FEB. 1
YOU GUYS SHOULD TALK MORE: A vehicle reported stolen was actually being used by the reporting party’s spouse.
ELK BEING ELK: Elk were doing elkish things by the road when a citizen called law enforcement to apprise them that there were ungulates were elking. According to the sheriff’s office report, and we quote: “The deputy warned the elk about how sleeping close to the road is dangerous. The elk agreed to move on.”
FEB. 2
DRESS CODE VIOLATION: The law was advised of a dress code violation and other issues at Norwood High School. It was deemed a civil matter between school officials and the student’s family.
JACK THE KNIFE: A trailer jack-knifed on Last Dollar Road.
LONG LIVE ROCK: A rock in the road disabled a vehicle that struck it. Rock threw devil horns and said, “Yesssssssssss,” before being carted off to live an ignominious life on the shoulder. But he had that one moment of glory.
FEB. 4
HOT TICKET ITEM: A motorist traveling over the posted speed limit was awarded with a citation.
BRUSSELS SPROUTS NIGHT: An odor of gas was detected in a residence.
SUPER FAST: Super! A ticket!
SEE ABOVE: Thanks, SMSO.
EXPIRED: A dead cow elk was removed from a roadway.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
JAN. 26
WE NEED MORE HOUSING: A car camper was contacted and encouraged to go elsewhere.
JAN. 27
WARRANT ARREST: An individual was arrested on multiple drug charges.
CHILD ABUSE: Officers took a report of child abuse.
BANK DEPOSIT: A stolen vehicle was recovered ditched in a snowbank.
JAN. 30
CRASH. INTO ME: There were a pair of accidents with property damage handled by officers on this day.
THREATENING: Threats were made, reported and investigated by officers.
JAN. 31
LOCK YOUR CAR: The old leave-your-keys-in-the-console days may be behind us. A vehicle was reported stolen.
MANY TOO MANY: Officers assisted emergency medical personnel with an overly intoxicated subject.
HOUSING FOR THE DESPERATE: Two car campers were contacted and asked to move along.
FEB. 2
WE CAN WORK IT Out: A peaceful solution was reached in the case of an unwanted person.
FEB. 3
YOU WON’T BELIEVE THIS: Officers responded to a fire alarm in which an actual fire was underway.
FEB. 4
BAD GAS: Officers assisted Telluride fire and the gas company with a ruptured gas main.
MEDICAL ASSIST: Officers assisted emergency medical personnel with an unconscious subject found alone by ski patrol on the mountain.
FEB. 5
THE TOWN OF LOST THINGS: People lose stuff — cellphones, wallets, dogs — and they can often be found at the marshal’s department.
FEB. 8
I GOT THISH: Officers checked on a very intoxicated person who assured them he could make his way home without help.
RIGHT WHERE YOU LEFT HIM: A missing person was found.
