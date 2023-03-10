FEB. 27

Seller: WSE Realty LLC

Buyer: Gilliland Telluride Holdings LLC

Property: 111 San Joaquin Road No. 4, Mountain Village

Price: $5.7 million

Seller: Co Ridge Lots 3 & 11 and Mountain Village LLC

Buyer: Ridge 3 LLC

Property: Horseshoe Lane (vacant), Mountain Village

Price: $1.05 million

Seller: Lee Anderson and Sherry Hill

Buyer: Dave Ezell

Property: 12 Elkstone Place Unit 17, Suite 301, Mountain Village

Price: $2.05 million

Seller: Howard Living Trust

Buyer: 2015 Davis Children’s Trust

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 305-9, Mountain Village

Price: $123,000

FEB. 28

Seller: Olson Family Trust

Buyer: 512 Colorado LLC

Property: 512 West Colorado Ave., Telluride

Price: $6.45 million

MARCH 2

Seller: LHA Holdings LLC

Buyer: Colterman LLC

Property: 425 West Depot Ave., Telluride

Price: $6.5 million