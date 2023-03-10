FEB. 27
Seller: WSE Realty LLC
Buyer: Gilliland Telluride Holdings LLC
Property: 111 San Joaquin Road No. 4, Mountain Village
Price: $5.7 million
Seller: Co Ridge Lots 3 & 11 and Mountain Village LLC
Buyer: Ridge 3 LLC
Property: Horseshoe Lane (vacant), Mountain Village
Price: $1.05 million
Seller: Lee Anderson and Sherry Hill
Buyer: Dave Ezell
Property: 12 Elkstone Place Unit 17, Suite 301, Mountain Village
Price: $2.05 million
Seller: Howard Living Trust
Buyer: 2015 Davis Children’s Trust
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 305-9, Mountain Village
Price: $123,000
FEB. 28
Seller: Olson Family Trust
Buyer: 512 Colorado LLC
Property: 512 West Colorado Ave., Telluride
Price: $6.45 million
MARCH 2
Seller: LHA Holdings LLC
Buyer: Colterman LLC
Property: 425 West Depot Ave., Telluride
Price: $6.5 million
