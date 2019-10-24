Most local candidates running for office are keeping campaign expenses to a modest level, and two — Town Council incumbent candidate Lars Carlson and mayoral hopeful David Oyster — declared amounts received or spent that totaled zero. Campaign expense paperwork was filed with the Town of Telluride Clerk’s Office Oct. 15, one in a series of state-mandated filing dates. The next filing date is Nov. 1.
Finances related to running for office are regulated by the Colorado Secretary of State and administered by the clerk’s office. Each candidate is required to establish a candidate committee or a political committee, unless they do not intend to raise or spend money in the course of a campaign.
According to the Campaign and Political Finance Manual published by the state, “A candidate committee accepts contributions and makes expenditures under the authority of a candidate. A candidate committee includes the candidate. The law does not require the committee to have additional members. A candidate can only have one active candidate committee.”
Only incumbent mayor Sean Murphy maintains both a candidate committee and a political committee. His candidate committee, according to town clerk Tiffany Kavanaugh, was established in 2015, when he first ran for the position. A political committee is only required to file once a year on Nov. 1.
Running without spending or accepting any money is not unheard of in the history of Telluride election campaigns. Former resident and town council member Steve Kennedy used public candidate forums and word of mouth to let voters know of his candidacy in the early 1990s.
Oyster said he is loath to see so much money in politics, especially on the national level. He will be reporting some donations and expenses as of the Nov. 1 filing date, he said, but other than ads in the Daily Planet, has preferred meeting citizens face to face. He’s also been using social media to advance his ideas.
“If people I know and who value my effort offer me a campaign contribution, I will accept it,” he said. “I’m trying to keep this as clean as possible. Money changes everything, to quote the Cyndi Lauper song. It does. It creates a fog.”
Mayoral candidate and current council member DeLanie Young reported contributions totaling $2,432.69, including a single donation of $1,000, and has spent $952 on items such as newspaper ads, yard signs and campaign buttons
Murphy reported donations of $625 and expenditures of $300 for a Town of Telluride fee. His Murphy For Mayor political committee will not have to file a report until Nov. 1. Murphy has employed yard signs and opened bar tabs at various pubs and eateries, available to any who frequent those spots. Kavanaugh said she anticipates those expenses will be reported Nov. 1 for each of his committees.
As described in the Campaign and Political Finance Manual, “Colorado law defines a political committee as any person, other than a natural person, or any group of two or more persons, including natural persons that have accepted or made contributions or expenditures in excess of $200 to support or oppose the nomination or election of one or more candidates.
Among council candidates, Luigi Chiarani received $600 in monetary contributions and one non-monetary contribution of $1,993.53 for T-shirts donated by a supporter. Chiarani declared a total of $18.90 spent on postage related to his campaign.
Adrienne Christy, like Chiarani, is running for office for the first time and has had $535 donated to her run for council. Christy has declared $351.05 in expenditures related to running a campaign website and having buttons, stickers and business cards created. Additionally, she received a non-monetary donation of labor from a website designer for $500.
Some candidates have scheduled meet and greets. Christy, Young and Chiarani held a combined get-together Oct. 18 at the Sheridan Opera House’s Show Bar. Chiarani has another scheduled for Tuesday at Taco del Gnar at 6:30 p.m.
Like mayoral candidate Oyster, Carlson’s re-election campaign has thus far reported zero spending and zero donations, though it is not known if that is by design or simply because any expenditures or donations will appear on the Nov. 1 filing date. Carlson could not be immediately reached for comment before press time Thursday afternoon.
