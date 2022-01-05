All last month, seasonal closures were in place for state wildlife areas in the Gunnison Basin.
Now the closures have reached the San Juans. On Jan. 1, officials announced the shuttering of two wildlife areas in this region that together offer more than 11,000 acres “of critical wintering habitat and refuge for big game animals,” as Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) put it in a news release.
The areas are located off the top of the Uncompaghre Plateau, lower in elevation than local peaks, where elk and mule deer spend the summer.
“Every winter, animals start coming down from the high country” as the weather changes and snow becomes too much work — or even impossible — to paw through in order to find food, said John Livingston, public information officer for CPW’s Southwest Region.
“They try to find a little bit lower, more hospitable terrain. They’re just looking to survive the winter.” Bushes and shrubs and grasses “don’t have as much nutritional quality as they do during the summer. Right now, these animals are really just living on their fat reserves.”
CPW “manages these properties for the good of wildlife and its habitat, and so we have these seasonal closures,” Livingston continued. “If someone rides a bike by these animals, or is hiking around this area, alone or with their dog,” well, that’s a stressor.
“Any disturbance will cause wildlife to flee,” CPW’s Ouray District Manager Kelly Crane said.
The fleeing will cause the animal to expend energy it may not have to waste: “They’ll run through deep snow for a mile to get away, and we don’t want them to do that,” Livingston said. “Elk and deer does are pregnant right now; we want to make sure not only that they stay healthy, but that they’ll birth healthy babies.”
The two wildlife areas that have been closed locally are the Cimarron State Wildlife Area, east of Montrose, and Billy Creek SWA (except as marked along the Uncompaghre River Corridor from Highway 550).
The Billy Creek area is closed until April 30; Cimarron remains shuttered through June 30.
CPW Wildlife Manager Rachel Sralla has all but begged the public to stay away.
“We know people like to hike and walk their dogs, but please do not enter closed areas during the winter,” Sralla said. “It has been incredibly well researched that disturbing big game during the winter has an adverse effect. We need to accept that our actions do add up, and it’s the cumulative actions that take a toll on wildlife.”
On the flip side, no one wants kill wildlife with kindness. How might that happen? By feeding hungry-looking mule deer — for example — that stray into local backyards dollops of extra birdseed. “Deer didn’t evolve” over millennia years by eating these foods, “and birdseed is not the best thing for them,” Crane said. What’s more, “it’s illegal to feed wildlife.”
The areas closed for the season are all clearly marked.
“We live in an area with plenty of BLM and U.S. Forest Service lands that are open year-round,” Sralla noted. “Please respect our vulnerable wildlife and explore other areas during the winter.”
Parts of the Dry Creek Restoration Area, the Ridgway Trails Recreation Area, and Dominguez Escalante National Conservation are also off limits to humans for the next several months to give local wildlife a break. For detailed maps of these places, and to learn more, visit go.usa.gov/xepSb.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.