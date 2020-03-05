The Ecology Commission met with Telluride Marshal Josh Compte and code enforcement officer Damian Nieblas Wednesday afternoon to discuss town ordinances relevant to the commission’s mission, namely addressing human-animal related concerns and other environmental factors that may pose a risk to public safety. The main topics covered, to put it plainly, were abandoned dog poop, trash-eating bears and drivers leaving their cars idling for longer than the legal allowance of 30 seconds.
Commission members welcomed the new marshal, who was sworn in November 2019, and sought to clarify how the town ordinances addressing these issues are enforced. Compte and Nieblas said when it comes to parking and idling violations, the general policy is to give a warning the first time, taking the person’s information so that if it proves to be a pattern law enforcement officials can issue a citation for the next violation. Compte also encouraged all residents to call the marshal’s department if they notice infractions or have concerns, and they will dispatch an officer as soon as possible.
Commission member Kathy Green emphasized the reason behind the idling ordinance.
“It’s very important to us for air quality reasons,” she said, adding that newer vehicles, including diesel vehicles, do not need to be warmed up for several minutes, contrary to popular belief.
Compte reported that most drivers are compliant when asked to move or turn off their vehicles, and that the department’s preference is to keep community positivity strong by allowing drivers to comply first before issuing fines. “We do keep track so that someone who’s been asked to stop idling before can be ticketed the second time,” he added.
Regarding car-related infractions, the commission and marshal’s department agreed that education is the most helpful factor in alleviating the issues. Telluride residents will soon notice new red signs with messaging to curb prolonged idling.
Comte also cited the success of this winter’s efforts to inform Shandoka residents of vehicle policy on plow days. This winter, he said, towing numbers dropped drastically in the Shandoka parking lot on plow days.
“Education is huge; that always seems to help,” he explained. “We got out early this year, put announcements on KOTO and in the paper, put up flyers. We only had to tow a few cars this year, versus over 20 that were towed last year.”
Next on the agenda was human-animal interactions, with commission members discussing possible ways to tackle the ever-present problem of, well, poop. Given the failure of previous efforts to reverse the trend of dog owners neglecting to pick up after their pets, the commission discussed new options. Certain towns, for example, require the dog’s DNA sample to be given upon registering the pet with local authorities. Later, abandoned doggy piles can be tested as well, and if a match with the canine DNA database results, the owner will be sent a fine, along with the bill for the expensive DNA testing procedures. While the commission acknowledged the prohibitive costs of such measures, commission members and law enforcement agreed requiring pet registration is helpful.
“Once it warms up, we're going to send officers out more on bikes on the river trail and try to enforce this more,” Compte said.
Uncouth dog owners aside, the commission also discussed methods for reducing human-bear interactions, which mainly occur when bears wander Telluride streets looking for unlocked trash cans to raid. While the town ordinance states that households must put their trash out the morning of pick-up, that has not been enforced, and even when bins are properly secured, it can result in bear conflicts. If wildlife does present a problem, such as troublesome behavior from bears, mountain lions or coyotes, residents are encouraged to call the marshal’s department, which will dispatch an officer to reduce the risk to public safety, even after hours.
The commission also received an update on the state level from commission member Jonathan Greenspan, who reported the latest developments from the Colorado capitol regarding single-use plastic legislation. While a recent bill, Senate Bill 20-010, failed, which would have given municipalities the authority to enact single-use plastics bans, a new bill to the same effect has been introduced, this time allowing for certain exemptions such as medical applications.
“I feel positive that this will go through,” Greenspan said. “Mountain towns and resort towns are bonding together to work on this. It's a consortium of people going and marching through the door, not just Telluride or fragmented groups.”
