The Telluride Adaptive Sports Program (TASP) was recently awarded a generous grant from the Christopher Reeve Foundation for a partnership program with the Tribal Adaptive Organization. The $36,140 grant will provide funding for six ski and handcycle camps for Native American athletes living with paralysis.
In all, the 18-month Christopher Reeve Grant awarded to TASP will go towards four ski camps held in 2023 and 2024, and two handcycle camps in the summer of 2023. The first ski camp will take place Feb. 10-11 at Telski. All the winter and summer activities will be held at Telski, as well as visits to the Ouray Hot Springs Pool.
“We are thrilled to welcome athletes from the Tribal Adaptive Organization for therapeutic recreation in Telluride and Mountain Village,” TASP Executive Director Courtney Stuecheli said. “The focus of the program is to offer multiple skiing and cycling opportunities so athletes living with paralysis can become independent skiers and hand cyclists, encouraging life-long skills and a love of these sports”.
The Tribal Adaptive Organization, based in Kirtland, New Mexico, was founded in 2017 by Noah Blue Elk Hotchkiss, with assistance from former Olympian Billy Mills, to reach Native Americans with disabilities, using sports as a tool to improve health, wellness and independence. In 2009, at the age of 11, Hotchkiss was in a head-on collision that killed his step-mother and left his younger siblings seriously injured. He was paralyzed from the waist down, but went on to achieve many awards during his high school years winning a national title in downhill skiing and being a top recruit for collegiate wheelchair basketball, as well as a speaker and mentor for individuals and tribes across the country. The Telluride Adaptive Sports activities will build on the success of the Tribal Adaptive Organization by providing skills-based training for Native athletes living with paralysis to support one another for a strong and independent future.
“The Tribal Adaptive Organization is looking forward to working with TASP to increase access to the mountains, which are the traditional homelands of many Tribal Nations. TASP is a leader in providing adaptive recreation. Our athletes will learn from TASP’s expert instructors and experience the beauty of Telluride and the San Juan mountains,” Hotchkiss said.
This isn’t the first time TASP received a grant from the foundation, Stuecheli explained, but it is the most funding the nonprofit has received.
“Past grants awards to TASP from the Reeve Foundation have been through their Direct Effect, Quality of Life grants initiatives. The funding has supported individual ski camps and scholarships for individuals living with paralysis,” she added. “This is the first time that TASP has been awarded a Reeve Foundation Priority Impact, Tier 3 grant specifically for rural and underserved populations. This grant process was more competitive, and the amount of funding is considerably larger.”
The Christopher Reeve Foundation is a national organization dedicated to curing spinal cord injury by advancing innovative research and improving quality of life for individuals impacted by paralysis through grants and other means.
“Our region is geographically remote,” Hotchkiss said. “We are grateful to the Reeve Foundation for putting resources towards creating networks of organizations to work together to support individuals with paralysis in rural, underserved areas, and for Tribal populations.”
TASP is also excited to continue outreach efforts with Indigenous organizations.
“TASP has a solid history of working with Native communities. For more than 20 years, TASP has been honored to work with the St. Michael’s Association for Special Education (SMASE), a school dedicated to the education of individuals with disabilities and located on the Navajo Reservation in St. Michaels, Arizona,” Stuecheli said. “Through this partnership with SMASE, TASP has been able to bring many Navajo youth, who primarily have cognitive disabilities, to Telluride for adaptive skiing opportunities. This new grant opportunity will allow TASP to expand its work with Native communities by creating a foundation of skill-based, year-round and multi-year programming that is accessible to individuals with paralysis and other forms of physical disabilities.”
Donation and sponsorship opportunities are available specifically to welcome Tribal Adaptive Organization athletes. For more information on how to donate supplies, meals or more, call 970-728-3524, or email director@tellurideadaptivesports.org.
