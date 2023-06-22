Youth share joy of reading and learning at Wilkinson Public Library

Nearly 150 years ago, summer reading programs for youth were motivated by the same things as they are today: keeping kids engaged in reading and learning even when they weren’t in a structured classroom so that their brains stay in shape. This year, Wilkinson Public Library has changed their approach to the traditional, competitive summer reading programming and are focusing on collaboration and the joy of reading for all.
“Our focus is that reading is a lifelong skill,” said Wilkinson’s youth program specialist Jeannie Stewart. “We want to encourage the love of reading rather than having a challenge; to engage kids in the love of reading rather than getting them to read for prizes.”
That means the library staff is doing what they do best — talking with youth about what they like, helping them find books that interest them, and engaging individuals and families in reading together as well as in a broad range of other activities.
“We’ve ramped up our program and we’re doing a lot,” said Gloria Chavira, Wilkinson’s youth services manager. The summer reading program booklet lists seven categories for families with kids from infants to sixth grade, and there is also a separate teen program.
The new approach seems to be working.
“This summer is going really well,” Chavira said. “Our community and visitors love it and we’re working towards fulfilling the needs of the community.”
Chauvin said they took informal polls of what youth wanted to see happening in the summer. She noted that the numbers of people showing up are evidence for their success. The top choice was a pizza party, so that was part of the kickoff party this summer.
The pizza party was paired with a magic show from Mysto the Magi. Wilkinson Public Library Youth Program Specialist Jeannie Stewart said there were about 180 kids at that event alone.
“We also saw parents who haven’t come to the library in quite a while,” she added.
The program categories include special events, farmers’ market shows in Mountain Village and Telluride, Littles on the Move, storytimes, events for tweens, Discovery Tuesdays and Families Cook.
“Families are also coming in and reading or listening to books together,” Stewart said. “We have several ways to listen to books, and research shows that if families read together, it makes a difference.”
Dr. Adriana Weisleder, an assistant professor of communication sciences and disorders at Northwestern University and an author of the study, “Reading Aloud, Play and Social-Emotional Development,” said in a 2018 New York Times interview, “Maybe engaging in more reading and play both directly reduces kids’ behavior problems because they’re happier and also makes parents enjoy their child more and view that relationship more positively.”
Another way that families, youth and library staff are collaborating is in building the tower of reading. Each time a youth library patron checks out a book, they get to add a Lego to the Lego tower in the youth library section.
“The kids get excited for the tower of reading,” Stewart said. “We get to work together to make the tower, and the kids can see how many books have already been read. It’s a different focus.”
For teens, the summer looks a little different. Teen services manager Jackson Schneider said they gave away 200 free books on the first day of summer, and are continuing to give away books throughout the season.
“Our whole thing is the joy of reading,” Schneider said. “We’re giving books away so kids can read at their own pace. If they want a challenge…teens are welcome to join the adult year-long reading challenge if they want.”
The other hit this summer is the Nintendo Switch, Schneider said.
“We often have a whole couch full of teens playing and watching. It’s been used constantly since I put it out at the beginning of January,” Schneider said.
Up to eight people at a time can use the gaming device.
There are teen programs four days a week on Monday through Thursday. On Mondays from noon to 2 p.m., Schneider focuses on projects like terrariums, poetry and DIY hot sauce. Tuesdays at the same time are for cooking. On Wednesdays, from 3-4 p.m., Schneider hosts teen game night, and at the same time on Thursdays is trivia night.
And, said Schneider, “We have free ramen for teens who need a snack while at the library.”
Snacks are also available in the youth area.
Visit www.telluridelibrary.org for more information on Wilkinson’s summer programming for youth. Click on the “Books and More” tab or the “Events” tab.
