A collective of Deep Creek landowners and residents, dismayed with a recent San Miguel County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) decision to rezone a windswept parcel of land on Last Dollar Road, filed a lawsuit in district court in June that names the county, the Town of Telluride and others. The parcel, known as Diamond Ridge, or simply The Ridge, was purchased from Jack Vickers by the county and Telluride for $7.2 million and is being eyed for an affordable housing development, a partnership of the two governments.
Of the three, 35-acre parcels purchased, a contiguous portion of 39 of those 105 acres nearest Last Dollar Road was rezoned from its previous designation of Forestry-Open Space-Agricultural (F) to a new zone classification, Community Housing (CH), which allows for greater density and was recently created for the express purpose of building affordable housing. Throughout the rezoning process, members of the Deep Creek community argued that not only was the land inappropriate for such a potential project, but that decades-old agreements they say are intended to run with the land, ensure it remains F zone. That zoning allows for development of one dwelling per 35 acres.
The Last Dollar Collective, as the group is known, has established a webpage that lays out the group’s intentions (link below). The collective not only seeks to reverse the rezone, but also states its intentions to work with local leaders to create affordable housing closer to the towns of Telluride and Mountain Village, and to maintain the Deep Creek Mesa area in its now-lightly developed state.
“(Our mission is) … to preserve and protect Deep Creek Mesa from high-density development as well as preserve and protect the characteristics that make Telluride region unique and undeniably special from the varying perspectives of all who enjoy the region — from full-time working residents, to second homeowners, to frequent and occasional visitors — while simultaneously contributing to solutions to community and workforce housing,” the collective’s mission statement reads.
The land was once vast sheep ranching land, an operation owned and operated by the Aldasoro family. As sheep ranching became less viable, portions of the acreage have been subdivided and parceled out, all with the understanding that the mesa’s open spaces take precedent.
“While Albert Aldasoro was agreeable to selling the land he and his affiliates owned, he was adamant that the land retain its open and ranch-like character, which is why he specified that the land was to remain zoned Forest/Agricultural,” the lawsuit states.
Albert Aldasoro’s descendants — sisters Pam Bennett, Angie Peterson and Christine Mitchell, all plaintiffs in the lawsuit — and their Deep Creek neighbors have stated their dedication to the preservation of the rural and ranching nature of the land.
“An ideal outcome for this lawsuit would be the preservation of The Ridge parcels in particular, and of Deep Creek Mesa in general,” Bennett said. “Please know this is not a NIMBY issue. Deep Creek Mesa is everybody’s backyard. Like the Valley Floor, it is an historic open space who’s iconic viewsheds are an integral part of what makes Telluride one of the most spectacular places on the planet. And, not incidentally, these open spaces are a vital driver of our tourist economy.”
The collective’s website estimates that, according to the CH language in the county’s Land Use Code, there could be 780 units allowed with potentially 2,340 people residing in those units. The collective additionally estimates traffic impacts from more than 5,000 daily car trips from the site added to what is currently an unpaved road.
County officials have maintained the collective’s concerns about density, traffic and wildlife impacts, development costs and impacts of providing infrastructure — namely water — and other issues raised at both the County Planning Commission and BOCC reviews of the rezone, were items best addressed when and if a development application is submitted.
“We understand that development projects in the Telluride Region are very emotionally charged, and people are advocating their position, especially when it is discussed for areas near them,” county manager Mike Borodgna previously told the Daily Planet before the sale was closed. “… we are receiving many questions about items that can only be determined if rezoning is applied to the property, the purchase is completed, and we can then begin to work on a development proposal.”
County attorney Amy Markwell said that, following a change in zoning, area landowners impacted by the ruling are entitled to appeal the decision. The litigation kicks into gear a compilation by county officials of all related documents and recordings related to the appeal.
“By law, landowners affected by a land use decision made by the county have the ability to appeal that decision to district court,” Markwell explained. “That appeal process is covered under the Colorado Rules of Civil Procedure Rule 106. Therefore, it is generally referred to as a ‘Rule 106 Challenge.’ Pursuant to that rule, the information and documentation that was presented to the Board of County Commissioners at the rezoning hearing — as well as the recording of the hearing — will be sent to the District Court Judge for review.”
Markwell said that approximately 1,600 documents will be gathered, certified as authentic and submitted to the court by July 29.
“The majority of the claims in the litigation do not involve San Miguel County,” Markwell said. “The main claim against the county is that the decision of the commissioners violated due process.”
Municipalities do not discuss active litigation in detail, she added.
“Because these claims will eventually be heard in a court of law, it is out of caution and a desire for accuracy that we will not discuss the specifics of the case in public, on social media, or in the papers,” she said.
The lawsuit states, among numerous other claims that, should a project of the potential density of The Ridge come to fruition, neighboring property values would be negatively impacted.
“The least of my concerns is that my property values would go down” said Deep Creek resident and plaintiff Jim Lucarelli. He said he could stand to see a diminution on the value of his home by as much as $1 million.
What incenses Lucarelli is the process whereby the rezone was applied to The Ridge parcels.
“It was a hideous process, duplicitous and beyond Communism,” he said.
Lucarelli took the opportunity of Colorado Gov. Jared Polis’ recent visit to Telluride to air his concerns. He informed Polis that, among other points, there was plenty of other land available in the area that is closer to the jobs and more suitable for housing projects.
“Are you aware that the Town of Telluride in San Miguel County colluded to pass a special zone district just to approve this project? Are you aware of the Town of Telluride already owns enough land within its current boundaries to accommodate this density? There's been no open process of what cost it's what is even make sense,” Lucarelli said of his chat with the governor. “There's nothing affordable about it that I can guarantee you, and why are we doing this?”
Bennett and the other plaintiffs agree that, in and around Telluride, there exists ample opportunity to supply housing to address what most agree is a profound crisis.
“By taking The Ridge off the table in terms of development, we hope at the same time to highlight, shovel-ready opportunities for affordable housing in much closer proximity to existing town infrastructure — water, sewer, fire protection, etc.— that will cost our community much less to develop, and when planned and executed appropriately, will address the short- and long-term housing issues we face without any need for The Ridge,” Bennett said. “These opportunities already exist in the Town’s inventory of properties. We recognize the importance of preserving the mesas as natural resources and the significance of keeping people in town to preserve our sense of community.”
Lucarelli estimates the lawsuit could cost the county and Telluride “millions” and could stretch as long as “four to six years.” The collective hired Anthony Leffert of Denver firm Robinson Waters and O’Dorisio as legal counsel. Lucarelli called the collective’s attorneys “the best legal team possible.”
The collective’s website, which includes an overview of alternative parcels for potential future housing projects and an extensive list of concerns, is lastdollarcollective.com.
