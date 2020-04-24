The Mountain Village Farm to Community Program received a welcomed food donation from Tomboy Butcher recently.
The Ilium butcher shop owned and operated by Sadie Farrington donated 22 Tomboy Butcher CSA (community supported agriculture) boxes, which included 110 total food items that went to the town’s 74 program participants. People received bundles of asparagus; whole chickens; a pound of ground pork, beef or chorizo; bone broth; or a pork loin in their recent packages.
“The Town of Mountain Village cannot express the extent of our gratitude to Sadie and Tomboy Butcher. Sadie donated 22 of her own weekly CSA shares, each comprising of five items; all local, fresh and delicious,” said Zoe Dohnal, Town of Mountain Village business development and sustainability senior manager. “This addition was a great surprise for our 74 participants who all appreciated the true treat of Tomboy Butcher’s high quality meat and produce.”
The town partners with the Fresh Food HUB in Norwood and its cooperative of local farmers, as the Farm to Community Program offers qualified Mountain Village residents 12 weeks of locally farmed produce and food items for just a $35 application fee, according to the town’s website. Qualifications include living in deed-restricted housing in the town, with a parent and at least one dependent, or meet annual household income qualifications as outlined online at townofmountainvillage.com/farm-to-community. The program was expanded this year, and there are currently 11 applicants on the waitlist.
“We are continuing to accept waitlist applications,” Dohnal said. “We, and all Farm to Community participants, are grateful for Tomboy Butcher’s additions this week and want to again extend our thanks for the generosity.”
For more about Tomboy Butcher and its offerings, including recipes, visit tomboybutcher.com. Farrington was not immediately available before press time Friday afternoon.
Mountain Village Town Council member Marti Prohaska said Farrington connected with a volunteer who helps out with the school lunch delivery program and expressed interest about contributing to the town’s CSA program. While the Tomboy Butcher donation may be a one time only, Prohaska explained the town has also received from Lone Cone Coffee, which was part of the recently started Food Pantry delivery service.
“The Farm to Community and local Food Pantry have the infrastructure in place to connect those kinds of donations with families that need it,” she added. “ … It's heartening to know that there are people in this community who understand the need to bolster small local businesses, while supporting individuals during these rocky times.”
The town has also partnered with the Telluride School District to deliver student lunches. The town’s transportation department picks up 30 lunches a day, which volunteers help distribute to the Village Court Apartments (VCA) complex and the Meadows, Prohaska said.
“Our drivers are also picking up food pantry boxes every week, which we distribute to families in VCA and the Meadows. We deliver about 15 boxes a week,” Prohaska said in a previous interview with the Daily Planet.
To sign up for school lunch or food pantry deliveries, email mprohaska@mtnvillage.org or text 970-708-0531. School lunches are delivered to the VCA parking lot outside the maintenance shed Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to noon, and to the Meadows parking lot outside the post office from 12:15-12:45 p.m. Food Pantry deliveries are made to VCA on Thursdays from 3-3:30 p.m. and Meadows from 3:45-4:15 p.m. at the same pickup locations as the school lunches.
For more information on the town’s response to COVID-19, or to submit questions or concerns, visit townofmountainvillage.com/coronavirus.
As of press time Friday afternoon, San Miguel County had 17 confirmed coronavirus cases. For more information, visit sanmiguelcountyco.gov/Coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.