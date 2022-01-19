The San Miguel County indoor mask mandate, which would have expired Jan. 31, was extended through the end of February. County public health director Grace Franklin recommended the continuation during Wednesday’s Board of County Commissioners meeting, adding the caveat that the mandate will be reconsidered the next two county public health meetings Feb. 2 and Feb. 16.
“It’s my recommendation to extend the public indoor mask order through the month of February, but be reviewing it at the next two Board of County Commissioners meetings to see where we’re moving and what does it look like,” she explained. “I think that in the fall we maintained the indoor mask mandate, even though things were starting to get better, we wanted to see Level Blue, so that 100 per 100,000 incidence rate, under five percent positivity rate, low hospitalizations. We maintained Level Yellow (metrics) the entire fall until we spiked again.
“I think moving away from that concept because that doesn’t really seem like a realistic achievement at this point, given our disease burden, but really how can we look toward a sustained decline in cases, our community transmission is moderate to low, and population immunity, so those that have been vaccinated, those who have been infected with omicron and recovered, and that combination of how will that help move us forward.”
Franklin, as well as the trio of county commissioners, have continuously heard from residents on both sides of the argument.
“A lot of feedback I’ve been getting is just, ‘When will this end?’ The goal post keeps changing. A date isn’t really the answer, but really how does the health of our community and the conditions we’re sitting in justify shifts in our approaches,” Franklin explained.
Commissioners Lance Waring, Hilary Cooper and Kris Holstrom all commented on the amount of public feedback they’ve received, which is always appreciated. All three supported the mandate continuation, while also remaining optimistic about the possibility that metrics may change sooner rather than later, especially since the numbers show a decline in case numbers. There were 132 positive cases reported over the past week, which is a decrease from the previous month’s spike.
“I’ve been agonizing over this. I’ve listened and thought a lot about it with a lot of people in the community, as have all the commissioners had a lot of emails and phone calls. I agree with your request for continuation of a mask mandate, with the check-in dates that you’ve specified,” Waring said.
Before Holstrom, who is the board’s chair, opened the discussion for public comment, she reiterated that such decisions aren’t taken lightly and several factors are considered, including public feedback.
“As I’ve stated from the beginning is the one issue is we do not make public health decisions based solely on public opinion,” she said.
A majority of residents who spoke during Wednesday’s public comment period regarding the mask mandate were against a continuation, including Norwood School Superintendent Adam Bittner, who asked that the decision be left up to the county’s respective school districts.
“It’s important to understand that we’re watching the ebbs and flows,” he said in explaining the district’s current protocols that include sending students home for at least two days if they aren’t feeling well. “ … Mask mandates are not practical in educational environments.”
Lone Cone Library Director Carrie Andrew asked officials to consider bifurcating the county so the Norwood area would be exempt from the mandate moving forward. She cited the lack of compliance and the struggles of enforcing it at the library, which ultimately has led to fewer people coming in over the past two years.
Officials did not choose bifurcation.
The public health advisory panel — which consists of local medical professionals Joel Lee, Elizabeth Regan, Jeff Kocher, Greg Craig, Thomas Preston and Eileen Barrett — wrote a letter in support of extending the indoor mask mandate. The letter was included in the meeting packet.
“The recent COVID surge has been extremely disruptive to the health of San Miguel County residents and visitors, and to the County’s economy. Without required mask use the disruption may have been far worse,” it read. “When omicron arrived only four weeks ago, many counties and municipalities belatedly scrambled to adopt indoor mask requirements in public settings. We hope the County’s omicron-driven disease burden is waning, yet it is difficult to predict the future with this virus. We know that our metrics are effective tools to tell us when we have dropped to an acceptable level of disease in the County. Utilizing these science-based, objective measures in combination with excellent vaccine uptake has kept our incidence of death and serious outcomes well below other Colorado counties.”
For the latest COVID data, visit covid-19-sanmiguelco.hub.arcgis.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.