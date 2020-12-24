In a year when many bipeds have stayed home, it’s been a relief to witness resident and migrating birds still flying free and unfettered.
Yet when it comes to keeping track of these avian species, something has changed.
Just like the creatures it was designed to tally, the National Audubon Society’s annual Christmas Bird Count has evolved with the times. Originally founded as a contrast to Christmas hunts, killing “sports” where the idea was to dispatch as many creatures that you could in a 24-hour period, the Aubudon Society’s Christmas count has changed.
Citizen-scientists from all over the world have joined in the count, for one thing. For another, the count is no longer limited to Christmas Day. This year, the Christmas Bird Count takes place between Dec. 15 and Jan. 5 of next year.
Add in one more way in which the count has changed (you can probably guess why).
“We’ve had to do it really differently this year because of the pandemic,” said Missy Siders, who organized the Montrose count.
“Usually we send groups out together,” Siders said. The Black Canyon Audubon Society’s process had been to pair experienced birders with those who were just learning, so that people coming to the hobby could learn on the fly how to focus their binoculars — for example — and the myriad ways to identify species (which has to happen quickly, given that birds are ever on the move).
This year, there was no buddying up; precious few carpools to viewing sites; and (safe to say) absolutely no repairing to the local brewery with fellow birders at the end of the day, to describe what you had witnessed and compare results.
The Montrose count, which was held last Saturday, involved just 18 people, “socially distanced or in social pods,” Siders said. Participants drove a total of 420.6 “vehicle miles” and walked a total of 20.9 hours to count local birds.
The number of individual birds they tallied — 9,064 — may sound impressive. In fact, “it was down slightly” from previous years, Siders said. But the number of species counted (80) was up.
As so often is the case when it comes to bird watching what “seemed like a slow day at first” ultimately proved rewarding. “We had a good variety of hawks, and some interesting ducks. The biggest surprise was a Mexican Duck,” which resembles a Mallard and typically resides (as its name implies) much farther south this time of year.
The Mexican duck wasn’t a total surprise: “We had known about it for a few weeks. It had been hanging around awhile,” Siders said, and at press time still was if you care to try to spot it, at Otter Pond.
“We also saw some song sparrows and some white-crowned sparrows,” Siders went on, and a lot of bluebirds. There are two species in the San Juans — Western and Mountain — “and we saw both,” Siders said. “So that was pretty cool. Someone saw a big flock of rosy-capped red finches,” a species normally only found in the high alpine, when you are lucky enough to see them at all (their numbers are declining in Colorado, and the birds nest above treeline every summer).
There is one more Christmas Bird Count in this region, in Hotchkiss, which will be held shortly after the first of the year. But there’s an easier way to be a citizen-scientist and help researchers track species. You can do it from your window.
Sponsored by Cornell University, Project FeederWatch goes on all winter long, from November to April. As Cornell’s website points out, “You don’t even need a feeder! All you need is an area with plantings, habitat, water or food that attracts birds.”
Even better, the schedule is completely flexible: tally birds as your time permits, then enter what you find online. “Your count allows you to track what is happening to birds around your home, and contribute to a continental data-set of bird distribution and abundance. With FeederWatch, your observations become something bigger than your own backyard” (visit feederwatch.org to learn more).
“The birds we see in winter are kind of changing,” Siders said. “Scientists postulate that one reason is climate change.” Goings-on at feeders have also helped put an end to certain scientific mysteries. “Researchers were really worried about the population of sharp-shinned hawks,” which was declining in the east, for example. “They discovered when they looked at the data” from feeders that the number of hawks wasn’t actually declining. “They realized the hawks were hanging out at feeders, picking off the smaller birds” who showed up for winter seeds and suet, Siders said. “The hawks didn’t have to migrate any more.”
