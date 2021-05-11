Good news came out of Telluride Town Council’s Tuesday morning work session on the Free Box, and that is the 46-year-old community institution has survived another tussle with controversy. Though issues of its management and location remain unresolved so far, there was a distinct aura of relief when Mayor DeLanie Young polled council who unanimously indicated support for the Free Box’s continued existence.
In fact, nothing was controversial about the two-hour, amiable discussion. The collaborative spirit on display seemed to surprise participants, who likely expected fireworks, emotional outbursts or accusatory remarks. There was none of that, as if the gentle intention of the Free Box — take what you need, leave what others can use — soothed feathers before they even got ruffled.
Credited with contributing to the amicable tone of the discussion was former Friends of the Free Box organizer Harold Wondsel, whose passionate defense of the Free Box could at times become heated. Wondsel spearheaded the volunteer group from 2008 until he moved from Telluride in 2015. During public comment Tuesday, Wondsel, speaking from his home in the Pacific Northwest, said that after a long conversation with Sam Siegel, he now viewed the concerns surrounding the Free Box in a new light. Siegel owns the building on the corner of East Colorado Avenue and North Fir Street on whose east wall the Free Box is located.
“I am going to eat a little bit of crow and tell everybody right off the bat, I’ve changed my mind,” Wondsel said.
Siegel, whose support for the Free Box has been unwavering through the years until more recently, iterated his current concerns, which include the need to control what is left at the Free Box, keeping items off the sidewalk, better accountability and management, and enforcement of town codes that speak to illegal dumping and the attendant penalties for infractions.
“If you do all of those things, you’ll have something under control, but it can’t be accomplished by simply placing a box on the sidewalk, leaving it on the sidewalk and clean it up every morning, and then having it open for 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Siegel said. “There’s no control over anything if that’s what happens.”
He suggested relocating the Free Box elsewhere, potentially closer to the post office, as well as limiting hours of operation, providing a town staff person to monitor it and providing a dumpster nearby, among other ideas.
Wondsel noted Siegel’s support in the years since 1977, when the first version of the Free Box organically sprouted in its current location, and then grew in stages to the structure it is today. Siegel, he said, was supportive even as controversy swirled around it, when abuses rendered the sidewalk impassable and its detractors called for its elimination.
“I am in total agreement with everything he says.” Wondsel said. “And one of the things we talked about is that Telluride has the ordinances in place to protect the Free Box. The Free Box actually is the only entity in the Town of Telluride that is classified as designated as an RMC, that is a reuse materials container. It's written into the ordinance what's allowed to be put in there. What's not allowed to be put in there is very clearly defined. And that particular ordinance provides for some serious penalties, and those penalties are escalating … they go from $50 up to $250 and criminal prosecution.
“Now, what Sam mentioned, and I also need to clarify, is the Free Box is the box. It's made out of wood, where the wood ends, and the concrete begins, is no longer Free Box. So the sidewalk next to the free box is no different than a sidewalk in front of the library. And I'll guarantee you that if one car after another was pulling up in front of the library and dumping garbage on the sidewalk, the code enforcement officer would be down there in a nanosecond. And he would stay there writing tickets until the behavior stopped. The lack of enforcement has gone on since those ordinances.”
Those who experienced the greatest impacts from abuses of the Free Box spoke in favor of stronger management. Colin Hudon, owner of the Mountain Gate Teahouse and Art Gallery located in the former Easy Rider bike repair shop just north of the Free Box, noted the intense activity it generates and said he often had to clean it up so that his business would be visible and welcoming.
“There were a number of times where we had to actually clean it up ourselves, and then fill our dumpster and then pay Bruin over $100 to come and pick up an unscheduled dumpster pickup,” Hudon said. “That seems kind of unfair to put that burden on a business, a new business, because really it's not our responsibility to manage and maintain the box. It's good to be idealistic, but I also think without a really pragmatic, clear management strategy in just relying on the community to chip in and out of goodwill maintain it, I just don't really see that happening. I'm often at the teahouse late at night working, and I've noticed that around 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m. there's a lot of activity there that other people might not see is going on. And that's often when a lot of items that are in inappropriately being dropped off.”
Young noted that of the public comment received by council and town staff, 105 comments were in support of the Free Box, 11 were opposed and a few more were, Young said, indiscernible as far as a position.
Janice Zink was among those speaking publically who agreed that the Free Box needed a fresh approach.
“I feel really adamant about that the town needs to have someone that's in charge,” she said.” I'm not saying they do everything … but it's a point person at the town if you have a Free Box issue, you go to this person. I think the cameras are an excellent idea. Just as a deterrent. Because it seems like the items that we don't want come at night under the cloak of darkness. I personally feel like that building, the recycling center across from the post office, could not be a better location. When the Free Box was built, it was fine right now. We've outgrown it. There are so many more people. Part of the problem is that it's just not big enough.”
With the Free Box’s issues and potential solutions elucidated, and council’s unanimous support that it should continue to exist, Wondsel and others are looking forward to the next work session, one that will focus on management.
“There's going to be be a lot of work to do,” he said. “But just understanding that the Town of Telluride has a unique treasure, and that we have to do everything we can to keep it. It might involve moving it, it might involve moving it once or twice. I think we have to take the pressure off of North Pine Street, and it might be a good idea to temporarily move it into the shed (across from the post office) … this is all going in the right direction. Let's keep the momentum.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.