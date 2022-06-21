Mountain Village Town Council Thursday afternoon unanimously voted to continue the first reading discussion and vote regarding a Major Planned Unit Development (PUD) Amendment for a hotel planned on Lot 109R along Mountain Village Boulevard. Council members will revisit the topic during the Aug. 18 regular meeting.
While the Mountain Village Design Review Board voted 3-1 to recommend the current design to council during a May 31 meeting, they also listed 40 conditions that they’d like the applicant, Tiara Telluride LLC, to meet, mainly reducing the project’s current maximum height of 94 feet, 7 inches.
After presentations from town staff and the applicant, as well public comment, concluded after nearly three hours, Mayor Laila Benitez had a simple message regarding the applicant’s requested amendment to allow for a maximum height of 96 feet, 8 inches.
“It’s just a no go,” she said.
The proposed concept design includes a minimum of 62 hotel rooms, 18 employee housing dorms, condominiums, lodge units, and commercial space that would include restaurants, retail and event space. A letter of intent has been provided to the town by Six Senses, a luxury hotel brand, indicating they will be the operators of the proposed property.
Matthew Shear, lead developer of Vault Home Collection, previously explained that there are only a handful of points that are beyond 88 feet, 9 inches, including the affordable-housing portion of the project, which has been expanded since the process began to also include common areas. On Thursday, he reiterated that it would be extremely difficult to reduce the height of the project, and at one point said “it would be impossible” to meet the previously approved PUD height. The 109R PUD was first approved in 2010 and has received two PUD amendments that extended its vesting period, which is set to expire in December. The original PUD approval included a maximum height allowance of 88 feet, 9 inches.
Shear, who was visibly frustrated during Thursday’s meeting, explained setting the building back a little and removing a roof over a pool will shave the overall height “a couple feet.” He added it’s hard to incorporate all the conditions that town officials have listed so far, including creating more parking and better circulation in that area, which is across from the Peaks Resort & Spa where the North Village Center Parking Lot currently is.
The removal of 48 previously planned parking spaces as part of the current project was another sticking point for officials. Currently, the parking lot reaches 100 percent capacity every day, town transit and recreation director Jim Loebe shared.
“We just can’t lose those,” council member Harvey Mogenson said.
No council member wholeheartedly objects to the idea of the five-star hotel. To the contrary, all of them expressed their support in finding a solution to make the project happen, but as of last week, the current plan couldn’t be approved as proposed.
“From the vision that you have, we’re on board with that, however, there’s just some major structure and infrastructure issues that we can’t just get by,” Benitez said.
Mayor Pro Tem Dan Caton, added, “We have to make some of these compromises to get this project done.”
Shear’s agitation didn’t go unnoticed. At one point, he said he and his team had gotten “the proper direction in the last six months in order to move this project forward” from town staff. Benitez calmly explained that six months is more time than is typically given for such an amendment. Shear apologized and rephrased his comments in talking about how there has been a lot of resistance about several things since this process starts that it’s difficult to take it all into consideration while following the current conditions.
In suggesting the first reading be continued, Benitez mentioned Shear should take a couple days to “cool off” before making any decisions on the current PUD amendment and project.
If approved on first reading, the council will then hold a second reading. The design review board will have a final design review and recommendation on a major subdivision, as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.