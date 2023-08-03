Before the pandemic, “We were a thrift,” Jess Krauser said.
Today, the director of the Second Chance Humane Society’s Telluride shop says the place is “like a boutique.”
A high-end boutique that, make no mistake, still sells gently used goods for a cause as important as ever. The monies the shop takes in in Telluride, and in its Ridgway thrift store benefit homeless pets in Ouray, San Miguel and Montrose counties.
“People need us desperately,” Krauser said: the shop serves as a place for people to drop off gently used items that benefit animals and — increasingly — a place for people to hang out, enjoy the view and get to know others in the community.
On Thursday night, the humane society hosted a donor appreciation event to do just that: bring people together in support of pets.
“We’re scurrying” to prepare, Krauser said. “It’s very exciting.”
She described it as “a circle of caring.”
“We can’t survive without donors,” she said frankly.
(Full disclosure: this reporter lives in Ridgway and has long been a customer of the Second Chance shop there.)
To broaden the circle even more, Second Chance has “completely remodeled” its Telluride store, and given it a new title: It is now an “upscale resale emporium.” Shoppers will notice upgrades in the walls, flooring and windows.
“We made it beautiful,” Krauser said. “We’re adding more higher-end items, and lovely furniture and rugs.”
The store recently received donations of jewelry from Telluride’s Elinoff Gallery, “and $10,000 worth of apparel” from the boutique Two Skirts.
Photographer Mary Kenez, who shot the seminal image of well-behaved retrievers aboard the Telluride Gondola (and has branched out to images of Standard poodles, French bulldogs and West Highland white terriers aboard the conveyance) “is a huge supporter of our shop.”
The freshly spruced-up, upscale emporium has been retitled “Sit, Stay, Shop,” a take on the two most crucial — even lifesaving — commands a canine can learn.
It’s what Krauser and the rest of the team hope you’ll do once you arrive, either indoors or out (they’ve added furniture in both places).
Rather like two breeds of dogs, with different patterns of behavior, “It used to be that donors dropped off items and didn’t stay to shop, and shoppers arrived” but didn’t donate,” Krauser said.
Since the remodel, “now that it looks so much nicer, we’re getting higher-end donations,” Krauser said. And a new behavior has emerged: “Donors are dropping off items, and staying, and shopping. It’s hilarious: since they’re staying to shop, we’ve gotten so many lovely chairs! People bring their dogs in and sit down and chat. Community at its finest!”
The one possible downside to all the upscaling is that there is less floor space available, “so we’re carefully curating and putting out the nicest garments,” Krauser said. The back area of the store is reserved for summer activities: “Sporting goods, toys, camping gear. In the winter, we’ll flip that, and showcase nicer ski and snowboard gear and wear up front.”
Whatever doesn’t fit in Telluride goes to Ridgway (still proudly labeled a thrift store on the organization’s website).
“Everything large goes to Ridgway,” Krauser said. “Flat-screen TVs,” for example.
Locals and visitors are speaking up about what they would like to see more of.
“People keep asking me, do you have linens? Do you have pots and pans?” Krauser said. The answer is yes, and again, the most luxe items will stay in Telluride.
“We’re keeping the nicer things,” Krauser said. “All-Clad cookware, definitely, and Wusthof knives. Someone recently donated a beautiful Le Creuset Dutch oven. We’re saving Hanna Anderson clothing, and nice wooden toys, and quality wooden puzzles for kids, and Patagonia clothing” for all ages.
For the first time, the Telluride shop has its own moving van available to retrieve large items from local donors.
“Furniture is where we’re excelling,” Krauser said. “Quality, affordable furniture is tough to find in Telluride. We want it to be easy for our community to donate nice used furniture. The donations will not only help save animals, but also help our planet by keeping large items out of our landfills.”
Another welcome change is the addition of wish lists.
“If someone is looking for a beautiful toaster,” for example, “we may have only one on display,” due to limited shelf space and two more available in the back.
“Or, if you want a nice espresso machine, we’ll take your name,” Krauser said. “We’ll eventually get it in, and we can let you know.”
Krauser spoke like a person who knows her audience, proven by her experience: she worked for Second Chance for five years before the pandemic arrived.
“I was their development director,” she said, “and after the remodel, (management) came and found me and asked me to come back. I feel really blessed: I’ve since rehired three people who used to work for me years ago. I’m really proud of that. We’ve come full circle.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.