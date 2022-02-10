- A dispute over municipal licensing requirements has sparked legal action from a Main Street marijuana dispensary, a move that the litigants said could cost the Town of Telluride “thousands — if not millions.”
Green Dragon marijuana dispensary temporarily closed on Jan. 26due to issues around supplying requisite licensing information on the company’s new ownership structure to the Town of Telluride. The town denied Green Dragon’s Major Change Application twice over the past few months, claiming it was incomplete. The town’s municipal code requires background information across the company’s entire ownership structure, which Green Dragon claims is impossible to supply. Upon the town’s denial of Green Dragon’s appeal to present its case in front of Telluride Town Council, Green Dragon filed lawsuits in district court against the town on Monday.
Green Dragon, which operates 16 dispensaries across Colorado and three in Florida, opened its Main Street shop in 2018, operating under parent company Glenarm Capital LLC. In a deal finalized last month, Green Dragon was acquired by Eaze Technologies Inc., a cannabis marketplace and company based in San Francisco.
“The only reason we did this merger with Eaze was to get access to more capital, so that the company can continue to be successful and compete in this highly regulated and very competitive industry,” explained Dan Kramer, general counsel for Green Dragon.
A retail marijuana establishment may not operate in the Town of Telluride until it’s licensed by the state licensing authority and approved by the Telluride Marijuana Licensing Authority (MLA). The MLA is led by hearing officerDavid Liberman, an attorney out of Durango, who interprets and applies the municipal code to regulate local dispensary operations. When looking at any ownership change, the MLA confirms the “good moral character” of owners, usually determined by background checks.
Kramer said the primary issue between the town and Green Dragon is the town’s definition of ownership.
“The town defines anyone who profits from the operation of a cannabis dispensary business as ‘an owner,’ whereas the State of Colorado defines ‘ownership’ as individuals who hold 10 percent or more of a dispensary,” Kramer said.
While Town Attorney Kevin Geiger declined to provide comments for this story since the matter is now in active litigation, official documents indicate that Liberman rejected Green Dragon’s Major Change Applications for failing to provide fingerprints and background checks for the entire capitalization table.
“They asked for five percent or more and we gave them the five percent,” said Green Dragon co-owner Lisa Leder. “But then they came back and asked for information on every single person who owns even a fraction of a share of Eaze Technologies.”
“That’s thousands of people,” added Kramer. “The five percent or more came out to about 12-15 people and we got background and fingerprints on them, and the town found all those people suitable.
“Telluride took the position of requiring us to do the impossible in order to prove something that won’t change anything at a local level. The same tenant holds the lease, the same entity holds the license. We have the same employees and Chris Weber was going to stay on as the registered manager.”
Kramer said Green Dragon submitted a change of ownership at the state level, and also in the 10 other jurisdictions in which Green Dragon conducts business. Green Dragon officials said they earned approval for each of those submittals.
“Nobody else had an issue and they all defined ownership as 10 percent or more of the business,” Kramer said. “But Telluride is a little bit more onerous with town code, listing a principal owner at five percent or more. So that’s twice as rigorous as anywhere else in the state.”
While the town didn’t require Green Dragon to close, Kramer claims the only way Green Dragon could remain in compliance and still close the merger with Eaze and collect capital was to close the store temporarily.
On Jan. 26, Green Dragon submitted a letter to the Telluride Town Council requesting an emergency hearing. Geiger said in a written response issued the same day, “there is no established process authorized or permitted for the Telluride Town Council to enjoin an action of the MLA or to hold an ‘emergency hearing’ for the same purpose.”
Geiger added in his responce that the decision rendered by the MLA was “consistent with all applicable provisions of the Telluride Municipal Code, including a strict but proper reading of what it means to be an ‘owner’ under Telluride Municipal Code.”
Town Clerk Tiffany Kavanaugh rejected Green Dragon’s appeal citing the required fee wasn’t submitted on time. That’s when Green Dragon filed suit against the town in district court.
“Essentially we’re now asking a district judge to make the town let us have our appeal to the town council,” said Kramer. “If the town loses this, they will have to pay us hundreds of thousands — if not millions — in damages and attorneys’ fees. The liability to the town is real here.”
When asked if Green Dragon is asking for an exception to the rules or for a change in the municipal code — an established process that could take three months — Kramer replied that they just want the store open however they can get there.
“We did comply with the rules,” Leder said. “The rules in the statute are five percent or more. The municipal code can be interpreted very broadly. We just want a fair shake.”
