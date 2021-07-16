JULY 1

Seller: Ted and Marie Salgado  

Buyer: T-Ride OF LLC 

Property: 260 S. Aspen St. Unit C, Telluride  

Price: $1.51 million 

Seller: Richard Unruh

Buyer: Benjamin Foster and Kelton Wright 

Property: 899 Porphyry St., Ophir

Price: $800,000 

Seller: Leonardo and Basil Constantine 

Buyer: Top of Aspen LLC 

Property: North Aspen Street (vacant), Telluride

Price: $1.35 million

Seller: Karen Martin

Buyer: Whitcup Family Trust

Property: 770 Paintbrush Lane, Placerville 

Price: $1.2 million

JULY 2

Seller: Brandon and Breean Zitting

Buyer: Cheyenne Bentler and Ajay Vigil

Property: 1503 San Miguel St., Norwood

Price: $166,650

Seller: Bear Creek Properties LLC

Buyer: Robert and Lesley Hempfling

Property: 557 West Colorado Ave., Telluride

Price: $3.975 million 

JULY 6

Seller: Sara Vavra  

Buyer: Peter Halverson 

Property: Little Cone Ranch Road (vacant), Placerville

Price: $355,000

Seller: Jean Jullien

Buyer: It’s Not That Bad LLC

Property: 870 N. Market St., Norwood 

Price: $80,000

JULY 7

Seller: Etta Place Too 111 LLC

Buyer: Casa Verde Bend LLC

Property: 370 South Mahoney Drive Unit 11, Telluride 

Price: $1.275 million

JULY 8

Seller: Paul Lehman 

Buyer: Eric Olson and Laurie Clark

Property: Joaquin Road (vacant), Telluride  

Price: $650,000

Seller: Swanson Family Trust 

Buyer: Robert and Emily Davis

Property: 1036 Harcourt Trail, Placerville    

Price: $1.995 million 

Seller: Melinda Hodel

Buyer: Marisa Marsh

Property: 93 E. Anderson Road, Placerville

Price: $400,000

Seller: Stricof Living Trust

Buyer: Walton Accommodations 61 LLC 

Property: 135 San Joaquin Unit 301 ABC, Mountain Village  

Price: $850,000

Seller: Fram Property Management Inc. 

Buyer: Michael and Kimberly Marsh

Property: W. Anderson Road (vacant), Placerville

Price: $375,000

JULY 9

Seller: Dawn Wells

Buyer: Dakota Place Holdings LLC

Property: 209 Knoll Estates Drive, Mountain Village 

Price: $2.79 million

Seller: Newlin Community Property Trust

Buyer: Gantert-Toledano Rev Trust

Property: 525 West Galena Ave., Telluride

Price: $2.25 million 

Seller: Phoenix Capital Group LLC

Buyer: Austin Peaks LLC 

Property: 135 San Joaquin Road Unit 403, Mountain Village

Price: $1.1 million 

JULY 14

Seller: Solomon Family Trust  

Buyer: Andrew and Heather Doughty

Property: 457 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 4214, Mountain Village

Price: $585,000

Seller: Fitzgerald Associates Inc

Buyer: Michael and Jovette Mosing 

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 502-3, Mountain Village

Price: $105,000 

JULY 15

Seller: Robert Allen and Thomas Predovich

Buyer: Mueller Trust

Property: 7200 44ZS Road, Norwood

Price: $865,000