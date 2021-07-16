JULY 1
Seller: Ted and Marie Salgado
Buyer: T-Ride OF LLC
Property: 260 S. Aspen St. Unit C, Telluride
Price: $1.51 million
Seller: Richard Unruh
Buyer: Benjamin Foster and Kelton Wright
Property: 899 Porphyry St., Ophir
Price: $800,000
Seller: Leonardo and Basil Constantine
Buyer: Top of Aspen LLC
Property: North Aspen Street (vacant), Telluride
Price: $1.35 million
Seller: Karen Martin
Buyer: Whitcup Family Trust
Property: 770 Paintbrush Lane, Placerville
Price: $1.2 million
JULY 2
Seller: Brandon and Breean Zitting
Buyer: Cheyenne Bentler and Ajay Vigil
Property: 1503 San Miguel St., Norwood
Price: $166,650
Seller: Bear Creek Properties LLC
Buyer: Robert and Lesley Hempfling
Property: 557 West Colorado Ave., Telluride
Price: $3.975 million
JULY 6
Seller: Sara Vavra
Buyer: Peter Halverson
Property: Little Cone Ranch Road (vacant), Placerville
Price: $355,000
Seller: Jean Jullien
Buyer: It’s Not That Bad LLC
Property: 870 N. Market St., Norwood
Price: $80,000
JULY 7
Seller: Etta Place Too 111 LLC
Buyer: Casa Verde Bend LLC
Property: 370 South Mahoney Drive Unit 11, Telluride
Price: $1.275 million
JULY 8
Seller: Paul Lehman
Buyer: Eric Olson and Laurie Clark
Property: Joaquin Road (vacant), Telluride
Price: $650,000
Seller: Swanson Family Trust
Buyer: Robert and Emily Davis
Property: 1036 Harcourt Trail, Placerville
Price: $1.995 million
Seller: Melinda Hodel
Buyer: Marisa Marsh
Property: 93 E. Anderson Road, Placerville
Price: $400,000
Seller: Stricof Living Trust
Buyer: Walton Accommodations 61 LLC
Property: 135 San Joaquin Unit 301 ABC, Mountain Village
Price: $850,000
Seller: Fram Property Management Inc.
Buyer: Michael and Kimberly Marsh
Property: W. Anderson Road (vacant), Placerville
Price: $375,000
JULY 9
Seller: Dawn Wells
Buyer: Dakota Place Holdings LLC
Property: 209 Knoll Estates Drive, Mountain Village
Price: $2.79 million
Seller: Newlin Community Property Trust
Buyer: Gantert-Toledano Rev Trust
Property: 525 West Galena Ave., Telluride
Price: $2.25 million
Seller: Phoenix Capital Group LLC
Buyer: Austin Peaks LLC
Property: 135 San Joaquin Road Unit 403, Mountain Village
Price: $1.1 million
JULY 14
Seller: Solomon Family Trust
Buyer: Andrew and Heather Doughty
Property: 457 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 4214, Mountain Village
Price: $585,000
Seller: Fitzgerald Associates Inc
Buyer: Michael and Jovette Mosing
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 502-3, Mountain Village
Price: $105,000
JULY 15
Seller: Robert Allen and Thomas Predovich
Buyer: Mueller Trust
Property: 7200 44ZS Road, Norwood
Price: $865,000
