For voters in the Town of Mountain Village, they’ll have options during the upcoming town council election June 29, as seven candidates, including incumbents Patrick Barry and Jack Gilbride, are vying for three seats. Current council member Natalie Binder chose not to pursue re-election.
Ballots were mailed to all registered voters this month. Completed ballots can be returned to Mountain Village Town Hall above the Village Market or dropped off at the polls on Election Day between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.
A candidate forum, including a brief meet-and-greet, was held Tuesday night at town hall.
KOTO News Director Julia Caufield moderated the event and asked the candidates several prepared questions. There was no time for additional questions afterward from the audience.
Starting with brief introductions, each candidate explained why they chose to run.
“Mountain Village is my home. I’d like to continue the work that the town council has done,” said Yvette Rauff, who is a retired veterinarian and former Peace Corps member. “ … I do believe that there’s a good path to lead us into the future, but I think it’s only going to happen if we can get all voices heard, and work together with cooperation, collaboration and willingness to compromise.”
Douglas Tooley referenced former president Teddy Roosevelt during his introduction.
“To start of with, I’d like to evoke the name of the Republican Teddy Roosevelt. Teddy Roosevelt, as you may recall, created the socialist National Forest Service, and was also known for taking on monopolistic business and finance of that era. In the last century, we have lost the productive discussion of balance between public and private in this country. In small San Miguel County, it is easier to see how this is occurring,” said Tooley, who described himself as a “devil’s advocate candidate.”
Harvey Mogenson, who had a long career in financial services, noted his work experience and willingness to give back to the community that he’s been a part of for 12 years.
“I have a simple, but boring, answer, I love Mountain Village and I want to give back to my community,” he said, adding he’d bring Midwestern “common sense and practicality” to council. “I would not describe myself as a one-issue candidate. I want to learn, I want to understand the issues and make the best decision possible on behalf of the residents.”
Heather Knox, who has raised two daughters in Mountain Village, has worked for several town businesses and explained that would benefit her as a council member.
“I have a staff perspective that I think would be helpful,” she said, adding environmental stewardship is a top priority of hers. “I think it’s really important that we continue to serve our environment and move forward with protecting it.”
Gilbride, who grew up in the South Bronx, joked he would not bring the same sensibility as Mogenson, but wants to serve a second term on council so he can see upcoming projects to the finish line, including the Village Court Apartments (VCA) project.
“The reason I would like to continue is the current council has done a really good job, especially during COVID. One of the things that have come out of that whole process is this town is very fortunate to have the employees and staff that it has,” he said. “ … There are many things that are left to be done that are really important. Some of them are very expensive.”
Dustin Clements, a longtime service industry worker who is currently the head of production for Telluride Distilling Company, wants to represent the working class.
“I am not a property owner, I am a service industry worker, and I’d like to represent that voice in our community. As we go forward, we’re going to need to represent all interests from the working class, people who don’t own property who are keeping all of the businesses afloat,” he said.
Barry, who like Gilbride is seeking re-election, called his first term “tough,” particularly with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, but said he learned a lot, and the work isn’t done.
“There are so many hangovers that still exist, and there are big challenges ahead. It’s all compounded into one right now,” he said.
The first prepared question asked the candidates to list what their top three priorities would be, if elected. Everyone cited workforce affordable housing as one of them. The pandemic has created even more of a need, several candidates explained, and most questions and issues are interconnected.
“We really need to work on keeping our locals local to Mountain Village. Our locals fill positions that are necessary for ourselves and our visitors, so we can get coffee at 6 a.m. and stay late and enjoy dinner. Our locals also fill coats on the fire department and respond to EMS calls at 3 a.m. The locals spend money at our businesses during slow times,” Knox said.
The town’s recently created housing department, as well as a new deed-restriction program, is a move in the right direction, Gilbride said.
“There are other ways to attack it other than just building the 42 (new VCA units, which is a plan the town previously approved). The town council has approved a new department of housing, and we’re hiring a housing director. That person will be looking at things beyond VCA and grants to support our type of growth,” he said.
Barry also cited the town’s latest housing efforts.
Rauff explained that the lack of workforce housing can lead to other drastic consequences, if not addressed.
“If we don’t figure out how to solve that, we will not have employees. If we don’t have employees, businesses will fold. If businesses fold, the whole community will go down the drain. It all hooks together,” she said.
Similarly, Barry pointed to the current comprehensive plan amendment process as a critical component to all projects moving forward, including the new regional wastewater treatment plant and future funding of the gondola system, which Gilbride, Tooley, Knox and Mogenson also cited as priorities.
“The comp plan for me is top priority because I think that is going to be that trickle down guidance that helps inform decisions that are made on the wastewater treatment plant and gondola,” Barry said.
Clements cited the economic vitality of the Village Core as an important factor in potentially funding such future projects.
“To start, I think keeping the economic vitality in the core going. When I first moved to town, it was very quiet most of the year. Now it’s rather vibrant all the time and that brings a lot of guests, which brings a lot of sales tax revenue, which is something that we need to help get some of these other projects off of the ground,” he said.
Gilbride added cybersecurity and infrastructure would be efforts he’d lead.
“We would be devastated if we were taken down with a ransomware attack,” he said.
Knox, Barry and Tooley also cited wildfire mitigation, forest health and access to public lands as priorities, respectively.
For more on Tuesday’s forum, see the Friday edition of the Daily Planet.
