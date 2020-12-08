The fifth- and sixth-grade outdoor education day trips combined curricular ties with science and homeroom through a five-day orientation to the local river and trails systems in Telluride. Students mountain biked in Illium Valley, summited Bald Mountain, learned how to fly fish, paddle boarded, and ventured to a secret lake on Magnolia Peak. OE week was an excellent opportunity for all students to connect to their peers and push themselves mentally and physically. (Photo courtesy of Telluride Mountain School)