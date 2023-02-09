It was not in the halls of Silicon Valley, but from her walk-up apartment in Manhattan’s East Village, that journalist Laurie Segall first encountered the “scrappy misfits” who would go on to become titans of technology.
Through her job as a “newly-minted” news assistant at CNN by day, and at parties she attended by night, the 23-year-old “gained entrance to New York’s burgeoning tech scene, with its limitless cash flow and parties populated by geeks-turned-billionaires.”
The year was 2008. As Segall rose through the ranks at CNN, the tech geeks went on to found mono-monikers of legend: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Uber, Tinder and more.
To hear Segall’s first impressions of these people would be fascinating — which is exactly the chance guests at the Wilkinson Public Library will get on Monday, when the award-winning journalist reads from, and discusses, her book, “Special Characters: My Adventures with Tech’s Titans and Misfits.”
Segall’s appearance is part of the library’s Authors Uncovered series, presented in collaboration with Between the Covers bookstore. It begins at 5:30 p.m.
Segall “was one of the first reporters to give airtime” to the entrepreneurs whose companies, perhaps most notably Facebook and Twitter, continue to make headlines and drive the cultural dialogue to this day. She likely understands these entrepreneurs better than most, not only because she knew them years ago, but because she, too, is an entrepreneur. After 10 years covering tech at CNN (when she left, she was Senior On-Air Technology Correspondent), Segall went on to found not a “dotcom” but a sly play on that expression, with a bigger-hearted purpose — the venture Dot Dot Dot Media, which focuses on “exploring technology through a human lens.”
“Technology can have a dehumanizing impact,” Segall explained to Darling Magazine. “It’s part of why I created Dot Dot Dot Media. I was and continue to be determined to use technology to explore the human condition. The shows we are working on are all a bit out there and deal with incredibly human concepts: death, love, and mental health. We don’t get to separate ourselves from tech anymore” (consider, for example, the recent ascendance of AI, and its perils and challenges).
Tech “is another layer of our skin,” Segall went on. “I think the best we can do is figure out how to have conversations around tech’s impact.” Or, use tech as a cause for good, as Segall did by conceiving and hosting an audio show called “QAnon Therapy.”
“It was devoted to people who’ve lost touch with family and friends who’ve fallen victim to conspiracies and gone down the rabbit hole on the Internet,” she explained to Darling. “It was powerful to use technology to bring people together. I believe in nuance and empathy when having these conversations. These concepts often get lost in the quick world of media. We emphasize them at Dot Dot Dot, whether it’s in the shows we’re developing or any of the content we’re creating.”
Segall’s memoir, “Special Characters,” tells the story of how, together with a few female colleagues who became close friends, she “plotted, networked, and scrapped her way from transcribing tapes and chyrons to telling the story of tech on-screen,” as a Kirkus review puts it. (“Segall ran into many obstacles … but whenever she faced rejection, she and her friends dropped everything and blasted Janis Joplin’s ‘Another Piece of My Heart.’”)
Yet this was only the beginning of her career. The next part of the story involves her work at Dot Dot Dot Media. And, of course, the stories the resident of New York City and Telluride will tell at the Wilkinson Monday night.
