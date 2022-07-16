The Telluride Rotary Club has elected a new leader for 2022-23. Roger Young will follow in the footsteps of the previous president, Sarah Lavender Smith. Young, who works full-time as operations manager at Telluride Outside, has been involved with the Rotary Club for over three decades. He first started out helping his uncle with four-by-four tours through the Rotary Club before he was a member.
"I eventually joined as a member because I saw what they did helping the community," said Young.
Though Young has been a part of Rotary committees throughout the years he has never held an official position until now. He believes his involvement within the town will benefit his effectiveness in his role as president.
"With my past experiences and knowledge and people in the town of Telluride, I can help build in certain areas of fundraising," said Young.
One of the events Young intends to focus on is the Telluride Autumn Classic (previously known as Cars and Colors), a three-day festival held in late September that surrounds the celebration of automobiles, motorcycles and aircraft. During the festival, the Rotary Club runs a liquor booth, which is a huge fundraiser for the organization. Young wants to make that event as successful as possible.
Smith, the previous president, believes Young will make a great leader because he has been involved since 1998, has a great attitude, and has successfully run the Telluride Autumn Classic Fundraiser.
"He's always a positive voice at meetings," says Smith, "I'm glad and proud he's taking over a club that is stronger now in terms of membership and grants for service projects and scholarships. I encourage others in the community to visit one of our meetings, which always are worthwhile for networking and hearing engaging speakers from the community."
In addition to working towards ways to improve the Autumn Classic Liquor Booth and Fundraiser, Young plans to continue Smith's mission of expanding membership and adding more people to the club.
According to Rotary.org, there are more than 1.4 million members, making up 46,000 clubs. Young said what makes the Telluride club unique is the sense of community surrounding the town. People within the area have helped and supported the Rotary Club, helping community needs, like playground equipment at the middle/high school and scholarships for local students.
"A long time ago, they actually got the hospital and the swimming pool put in,” Young said.
In 2022, the club awarded $10,500 in scholarships to graduating seniors from the Telluride and Norwood High School classes of 2022. The amount awarded this year was significantly larger than in previous years.
Also, in 2022, the beloved Rotary Youth Exchange returned after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
In a letter to the editor in the Telluride Daily Planet, on Jan. 25, Smith explained the only way for the Rotary Club to send students abroad would be for a local family to volunteer and host an inbound international student. Fortunately, a local host family stepped forward to host a student from the Czech Republic who will attend Telluride High School this fall. In exchange, the club is supporting the travel of two local Telluride High School students, Liam Intemann and Philip Brooks. Brooks will travel to Austria, and Intemann will travel to Argentina.
"The Telluride community has a long tradition of sending local high school students abroad for a year of study and hosting foreign exchange students, whose presence enriches the classrooms and community by sharing their perspectives and culture," said Smith in the letter.
The Rotary Club will start hosting a guest speaker every month and will also host social gatherings.
Young is excited for the coming year and looks forward to leading the club and fellow community members.
"I like doing good things for the community and having fun, like helping out with scholarships for kids," Young said.
