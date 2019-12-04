The census is taken every 10 years and is required by the U.S. Constitution. Conducted by the federal government, its results determine how federal funding should be divvied up, and how federal and state districts should be redrawn, as well as determining the number of seats each state can have in the House of Representatives.
With the goal of counting every person in every place, local officials are readying the region’s residents with information to make the process as easy and as straightforward as possible. On Monday, Tri-County Health Network (TCHN) is getting the ball rolling with an informational workshop geared toward organizations and agencies helping to spread the word for Census 2020, according to TCHN’s Hope Logan. Logan stressed the importance of being counted.
“The census determines political representation,” she said. “If the 2020 census collects an accurate count, Colorado is expected to gain one congressional seat. It will distribute federal funds and informs state and local decision-making. So it's important that the Western Slope is represented so we receive our share of federal funding.”
For Colorado, that means a little more than $13 billion, or $2,300 per person per year. The dollars are funneled toward a number of agencies including Title 1 grants to educational agencies, Head Start programs, Women, Infants and Children (WIC), transportation services including public transit and road rehabilitation and construction, emergency food and shelter, and various health and human services programs.
The Monday informational session takes places at the Wilkinson Public Library in the Program room from 11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. Today (Wednesday) is the last day to register in time to get a free lunch provided by TCHN. To register, visit tchnetwork.org.
Brian Meinhart, Partnership Specialist, for the U.S. Census Bureau will be the keynote speaker. Meinhart is located in Grand Junction and is working to support local efforts, hire local census workers and encourage participation in the census, according to the TCHN website.
Logan said that as census time — April 1, 2020 — draws near, there will be information sessions for the general community.
Not getting an accurate count can result in the loss of needed federal funds.
“In 2010 our region was undercounted in the census resulting in a loss of funding from the state and federal government over the past 10 years,” according to a TCHN fact sheet. “We want to make sure that in 2020 we are counted. It is critical for many of our organizations for funding and resources over the next 10 years.”
For some, there can be a distrust of sharing household information with census takers, but whatever is shared is protected by law and confidential for 72 years. Any data released is solely numerical and the Census Bureau does not share collected information with any other government agencies, including the FBI, CIA, welfare, immigration or even the President of the United States. Further, according to information on the TCHN website, there is no citizenship question on the 2020 census.
And, Logan said, it’s easy.
“The short version of the census is 10 questions, which takes about 10 minutes, and can be completed online, phone, paper, in person, and is available in 13 languages, with 59 language guides,” Logan said. “Ten minutes of someone’s time contributes to the next 10 years of funding for our community.”
The census can be taken one of four ways: online using a phone or internet, by a census taker in person, via a paper form, or by calling the census number on the postcard that all households will receive beginning in March 2020.
Respondents are asked to answer 10 questions including name, phone number, age, sex, Hispanic origin, race, relationship to householder, whether one owns or rents, the number of persons in the household, and whether a person usually stays or lives somewhere else.
The U.S. Census Bureau will be hiring local, temporary workers to help conduct the census in the community.
“We need people to apply now so they can be considered for part-time census taker positions next spring,” said Timothy Olson, the bureau’s associated director for field operations. “Recent high school graduates, veterans, retirees, military spouses, seasonal workers and applicants who are bilingual are highly encouraged to apply. It’s important we hire people in every community in order to have a complete and accurate census.”
Most census takers in San Miguel, Ouray and Montrose counties start at $14 an hour.
To qualify, census takers must be U.S. citizens who are at least 18 years old and can pass a criminal history background check. They also must be willing to complete training for the jobs, work flexible hours, which could include evenings and weekends, have valid driver’s licenses, access to a computer with internet, and an email account to complete their training.
Applicants can call the bureau’s job line at 1-855-JOB-2020, or go to the bureau’s website at 2020census.gov and click on the “Jobs” tab.
