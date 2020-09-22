If you’re anything like this reporter, ordering a beer or asking for directions in a second language is no problem.
Renewing a passport, reporting a crime or dealing with other elements of officialdom in a language not your first, on the other hand, can be challenging and stressful enough to make language a barrier to accessing important services and agencies, like law enforcement and the courts.
Enter the San Miguel Resource Center, which is launching a program that will offer 40 hours of training to help bilingual members of the community become interpreters capable of high-quality interpretation for locals whose first language is not English.
SMRC Cultural Outreach Coordinator Claudia Garcia Curzio and Coordinated Community Response Coordinator Tammi Ragan are spearheading the program, which will take place remotely and likely start in January.
The program will offer a range of modules and have a focus on interpretation for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault, according to Garcia Curzio and Ragan, who also noted that those who successfully complete the program will gain skills necessary for interpretation in general, a service for which they can be paid.
Garcia Curzio and Ragan stress that the program is best suited to members of the community who are highly proficient in both English and Spanish, since prior to beginning the program, participants have to take the Language Proficiency Exam.
Garcia Curzio added that the program is not the state-accredited interpretation qualification that requires a substantial time commitment similar to obtaining a college degree.
Instead, said Ragan, “what we are trying to do is offer a quality, base community-service-type training program. It’s not as lengthy as certified interpretation, but they will still get the ethics behind interpretation, best practices and a how to be a quality interpreter [including] for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.”
She pointed out how tricky interpretation can be, and why having a trained interpreter is crucial.
Interpreters, said Garcia Curzio, “have to say exactly what the survivor says. They can’t say anything or change anything that will minimize the impact of what [the survivor] is saying ... It’s not the interpreter’s story to tell, it’s the survivor’s story.”
Both Garcia Curzio and Ragan emphasized that the primary goal of the interpreter training program is to address a severe shortage of trained interpreters in San Miguel County and, in turn, a lack of language justice for many members of the community.
“At its most basic level, language justice means that every person has the right to access services in their first language,” Ragan explained.
Added Garcia Curzio, “About 30 percent of our population is Spanish speaking. The fact that we can’t get professionals that organizations could hire or use means that there isn’t equity, there isn’t language justice.”
Garcia Curzio pointed to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which requires recipients of federal financial assistance, including entities like the courts, law enforcement and the post office, to take reasonable steps to make their programs, services and activities accessible to those with limited English proficiency.
Without a sufficient number of trained interpreters available locally, bilingual Garcia Curzio, for instance, has had, at times, to act as both advocate (her role at SMRC) and interpreter for a survivor. In other situations, community members without a high level of English needed to use on phone- or video-based interpretation services, which typically require reserving in advance.
Neither, the pair stressed, is ideal.
Explained Garcia Curzio, “If someone who wants to file an emergency protection order and they can’t get an interpreter that day, we have to say to them ‘your emergency has to wait’.”
Ragan remarked that it’s understandable why interpreters are thin on the ground here.
“We are a rural community in Telluride, and San Miguel County in general, so I get it,” she said, “but there is a need for language services for our community.”
Garcia Curzio described creating a pool of trained interpreters as a win-win not just for community members who may not have proficient English, but also for local entities — many of them agencies that SMRC works with closely.
“We are doing this program because we are seeing a need and because we want to support our community partners,” she said. “This helps everyone.”
For more, visit smrcco.org or email outreach@smrcco.org.
EN ESPANOL
Si te pareces en algo a este reportero, pedir una cerveza o pedir direcciones en un segundo idioma no es ningún problema.
Renovar un pasaporte, denunciar un delito o tratar con otros elementos de la burocracia en un idioma que no es el primero, por otro lado, puede ser lo suficientemente desafiante y estresante como para convertir el idioma en una barrera para acceder a servicios y agencias importantes, como la policía y las cortes.
Entrar el Centro de Recursos de San Miguel, que está lanzando un programa que ofrecerá 40 horas de capacitación para ayudar a los miembros bilingües de la comunidad a convertirse en intérpretes capaces de ofrecer una interpretación de alta calidad para los locales cuyo primer idioma no es el inglés.
La coordinadora de alcance cultural del SMRC, Claudia García Curzio, y la coordinadora de respuesta comunitaria coordinada, Tammi Ragan, encabezan el programa, que se llevará a cabo de forma remota y probablemente comenzará en enero.
El programa ofrecerá una gama de módulos y tendrá un enfoque en la interpretación para las víctimas de violencia doméstica y agresión sexual, según García Curzio y Ragan, quienes también señalaron que quienes completen con éxito el programa obtendrán las habilidades necesarias para la interpretación en general, un servicio por el que se les puede pagar.
García Curzio y Ragan enfatizan que el programa se adapta mejor a los miembros de la comunidad que tienen niveles altos en inglés y en español, ya que antes de comenzar el programa, los participantes tienen que tomar el examen de competencia lingüística.
García Curzio agregó que el programa no es la calificación de interpretación acreditada por el estado que requiere un compromiso de tiempo sustancial similar a la obtención de un título universitario.
En cambio, dijo Ragan, “lo que estamos tratando de hacer es ofrecer un programa de capacitación de calidad, de un tipo servicio comunitario básico. No es tan largo como la interpretación certificada, pero aún así obtendrán la ética detrás de la interpretación, las mejores prácticas y cómo ser un intérprete de calidad [incluso] para las víctimas de violencia doméstica y agresión sexual.”
Indicó lo difícil que puede ser la interpretación y por qué tener un intérprete capacitado es crucial.
Los intérpretes, dijo García Curzio, “tienen que decir exactamente lo que dice el sobreviviente. No pueden decir nada ni cambiar nada que minimice el impacto de lo que [el sobreviviente] está diciendo ... No es la historia del intérprete para contar, es la historia del sobreviviente.”
Tanto García Curzio como Ragan enfatizaron que el objetivo principal del programa de capacitación de intérpretes es abordar la grave escasez de intérpretes capacitados en el condado de San Miguel y, a su vez, la falta de justicia lingüística para muchos miembros de la comunidad.
“En su nivel más básico, la justicia lingüística significa que todas las personas tienen derecho a acceder a los servicios en su primer idioma”, explicó Ragan.
García Curzio agregó, “Aproximadamente el 30 por ciento de nuestra población son hispanohablantes. El hecho de que no podamos conseguir profesionales que las organizaciones puedan contratar o utilizar significa que no hay equidad, no hay justicia lingüística.”
García Curzio indicó el Título VI de la Ley de Derechos Civiles de 1964, que requiere que los beneficiarios de asistencia financiera federal, incluidas entidades como las cortes, las fuerzas del orden y la oficina de correos, tomen medidas razonables para hacer que sus programas, servicios y actividades sean accesibles para aquellos con dominio limitado del inglés.
Sin un número suficiente de intérpretes capacitados disponibles localmente, la bilingüe García Curzio, por ejemplo, ha tenido que actuar, en ocasiones, como promotora (su oficio en SMRC) e intérprete de una sobreviviente. En otras situaciones, los miembros de la comunidad sin un alto nivel de inglés debían usar los servicios de interpretación por teléfono o video, que generalmente requieren reservar con anticipación.
Ninguno, subrayó la pareja, es ideal.
García Curzio explicó, “Si alguien que quiere presentar una orden de protección de emergencia y no puede conseguir un intérprete ese día, tenemos que decirle ‘su emergencia tiene que esperar’.”
Ragan comentó que es comprensible por qué los intérpretes son escasos aquí.
“Somos una comunidad rural en Telluride, y en el condado de San Miguel en general, así que lo entiendo,” ella dijo, “pero hay una necesidad de servicios de idiomas para nuestra comunidad.”
García Curzio describió la creación de un grupo de intérpretes capacitados como un beneficio mutuo no solo para los miembros de la comunidad que no dominan el inglés, sino también para las entidades locales, muchas de ellas agencias con las que SMRC trabaja de cerca.
“Estamos haciendo este programa porque vemos una necesidad y porque queremos apoyar a nuestros socios comunitarios,” ella dijo. “Esto ayuda a todos.”
Para obtener más información, visite smrcco.org o envíe un correo electrónico a outreach@smrcco.org.
