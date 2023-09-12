County seeks to recoup unpaid taxes from oil and gas companies

The San Miguel Board of County Commissioners is monitoring the bankruptcy cases of oil and gas companies that owe thousands of dollars in taxes to San Miguel County.
San Miguel County Attorney Amy Markwell presented the issue to the commissioners during their regular meeting on Sept. 6.
“We’ve been struggling with collecting taxes from Paradox Midstream and Upstream for a couple of years,” Markwell said. “They owe us approximately, between the two entities, they owe the county — and special districts for that area of the county — approximately $100,000. They also owe tax money to Dolores County.”
Paradox Midstream LLC and Paradox Upstream LLC filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on May 22 — the same day as their parent company, Paradox Resources LLC. The cases are filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.
Houston, Texas-based attorney David Curry at the law firm Okin Adams Bartlett Curry LLP confirmed with the Daily Planet that their firm is the general bankruptcy counsel to the Paradox entities in the Chapter 11 case.
The Paradox entities are just three parties listed on the docket, which also includes Four Corners Energy LLC, Four Corners Pipeline LLC, Capital Commercial Development Inc. and Neuhaus Barrett Investments LLC, all registered as businesses in Texas.
Neither Markwell nor assistant county attorney Rachel Allen practice law in Texas so they recommended for the county to hire an outside law firm to monitor the case as it proceeds through bankruptcy court.
“We thought with the amount of money that was at stake, it may be worthy to hire outside counsel to monitor the bankruptcy case,” Markwell said.
A Denver-based law firm with legal practice in oil and gas matters, Kutner Brinen Dickey and Riley P.C., sent a letter of engagement that was presented to the commissioners to review.
Following Markwell’s presentation, the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners unanimously voted to approve attorneys at Kutner Brinen Dickey and Riley P.C. to monitor the bankruptcy filing.
For now, fees paid to the outside law firm will not exceed $1,500. Markwell explained at the meeting that she has money budgeted in her department for hiring outside counsel as needed. County officials are hopeful the county will receive that much back — $1,500 — plus more, through any potential bankruptcy plan approved by the court.
“Assuming the Paradox Plan of Reorganization is reasonable and there are no objections to client’s claims, the fees should not exceed $1,500,” the letter of engagement states from Kutner Brinen Dickey and Riley P.C. “Keri Riley, the partner in our office with significant experience in oil and gas cases, bills at the rate of $350 per hour. In the event issues arise that could negatively impact client’s claims, we can discuss options and cost.”
Paradox Midstream owes property taxes in the amount of $421,325.30 to the San Miguel County Treasurer’s Office. In addition, Paradox Upstream owes $337,542.15, according to the proof of claim forms included in the commissioner’s meeting packet.
Paradox Upstream estimates it has over 1,000 creditors and over $50 million in assets, according to its May 22 court filing. It also lists over $50 million in liabilities.
Some of the creditors listed for the Paradox entities include Halliburton Energy Services, Inc., Navajo Nation Oil and Gas Company, Rocky Mountain Natural Gas (doing business as Black Hills Energy), Tally Drilling LLC, Smith International Inc., Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Company and Ideal Electric Power Company of Mansfield, Ohio.
Interested parties include the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Division, Washington Federal Bank, Legalist Inc. and Colorado Department of Law.
Paradox Resources claims that its five largest creditors are the Colorado Office of Natural Resources, Elk Petroleum Aneth LLC, San Juan County in Utah, Rocky Mountain Power and the U.S. Small Business Administration.
Paradox Resources says in court filings that it owes over $1.5 million to the Colorado Office of Natural Resources and over $1.3 million to Elk Petroleum Aneth LLC. Its third-largest creditor is in Utah, where court documents show taxes of nearly $1 million are owed to the San Juan County Tax Assessor in Monticello.
Attorneys from Kutner Brinen Dickey and Riley P.C. are expected to provide updates and reports to the San Miguel Board of County Commissioners as the Paradox entities proceed with bankruptcy.
